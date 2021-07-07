Traffic sergeant will target speeding in Manchester-by-the-Sea

The Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department recently named its first traffic sergeant in an effort to reduce speeding in town.

Sergeant Christopher Locke, a 14-year veteran of the department, was assigned to the position. In his new role, Locke is responsible for addressing all speeding and other traffic complaints, conducting traffic counts, and undertaking additional traffic enforcement throughout the town.

He will also manage the department’s new speeding trailer, a mobile electronic sign that uses radar to determine a driver’s speed, displays that speed and, if needed, reminds drivers to slow down.