Traffic sergeant will target speeding in Manchester-by-the-Sea

The Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department recently named its first traffic sergeant in an effort to reduce speeding in town.
Sergeant Christopher Locke, a 14-year veteran of the department, was assigned to the position. In his new role, Locke is responsible for addressing all speeding and other traffic complaints, conducting traffic counts, and undertaking additional traffic enforcement throughout the town.
He will also manage the department’s new speeding trailer, a mobile electronic sign that uses radar to determine a driver’s speed, displays that speed and, if needed, reminds drivers to slow down.
Over the past 18 months, the department has received numerous reports of motor vehicles speeding on major roads in town, including the downtown area, officials said.
“We take speeding violations seriously and look forward to having Sgt. Locke target this concern to ensure our roadways are safe for all drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians who may live, work in, or visit our town,” Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said in a statement.
