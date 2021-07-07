Two Hingham principals leaving for Duxbury

Hingham’s school superintendent also resigned, after two years in the position, to take a job in a rural Maine school district.

Tony Keady, who had been principal of East Elementary School since 2008, will be Duxbury’s Human Resources Director. Elizabeth Wilcox, the principal at Foster Elementary School since July 2018, resigned to take a position as Duxbury’s Interim Assistant Superintendent.

Two of Hingham’s four elementary school principals are leaving the district — both for administrative jobs in the Duxbury school system.

The Hingham School Committee announced the resignations on its webpage.

“While these changes may feel unsettling, it is important to know that this is not unusual,” the notice said. “In the aftermath of the pandemic, leadership changes are happening in school districts across the country, and even in a normal year, summer is the time when they typically happen.

Advertisement

“The Hingham School District is comprised of talented, dedicated teachers and administrators, many of whom carry with them valuable institutional knowledge, which is important for the stability of the district. Additionally, change can be healthy, leading to fresh vision and new ideas.”

The committee said that it was “sad to lose these talented administrators, but wish them all the best during the next phases of their careers.”

Both Duxbury and Hingham are affluent coastal communities on the South Shore. Duxbury has about 2,800 students; Hingham has about 3,900, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Duxbury was shaken this year by two scandals involving the school department: the football team’s use of Jewish and Holocaust-related terms for play calls; and sexual abuse allegations against boys’ hockey coach John Blake, who has been fired. Blake has sharply denied the allegations.

Duxbury Superintendent John Antonucci resigned this spring, after four years in the job, to become superintendent in North Attleborough. Assistant Superintendent Danielle Klingaman is moving up to become Duxbury’s Interim Superintendent.

Advertisement

Johanna Seltz can be reached seltzjohanna@gmail.com.