Two more I-95 standoff suspects arraigned on gun charges

Judge Emily A. Karstetter delayed the completion of Doe’s arraignment until Friday, at which time he’ll have to provide identifying information to the court. He repeatedly refused to do so Wednesday.

Not-guilty pleas were entered on behalf of two defendants, identified as John Doe 2 — who’s refused to provide his name to authorities — and Conrad Pierre, on firearms charges stemming from the standoff, which resulted in 11 members of the Moors group getting arrested. The group asserts its members are foreign nationals not subject to US law.

Two more members of the heavily armed Rise of the Moors group that had an hours-long standoff with State Police early Saturday in Wakefield appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment on criminal charges stemming from the matter.

Advertisement

During Pierre’s arraignment, a prosecutor asked Karstetter to order him held pending a detention hearing Friday. Multiple members of the group, several of whom were arraigned Tuesday, have such hearings slated for Friday. Karstetter approved the government’s request on Pierre.

A court-appointed lawyer for Pierre questioned whether probable cause exists to charge him with the gun offenses.

“It’s a joint venture,” the prosecutor replied, asserting all members of the group were involved in “an effort to transport these guns and possess these guns and to act in this way.”

Pierre at one point during Wednesday’s arraignment said his name wasn’t Conrad Pierre and that he objected to the use of a “fictitious name.”

At arraignment Tuesday, the group’s self-identified leader said he couldn’t fathom how the government was trying to lock him up for his alleged actions.

“I don’t understand how these charges can be brought against me,” Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer, 29, also known as Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey, said during his arraignment.

A woman with a sequined shawl draped over her head holding an infant mouthed “I love you” to Latimer from across the courtroom Tuesday.

Advertisement

The members of the Rhode Island group are part of the sovereign citizen movement and contend they are outside the authority of the US government. They have said they are foreign nationals in the United States who were traveling through Massachusetts under a Moroccan flag attached to their vehicles, and that their detention violated an 18th-century treaty between the United States and Morocco.

They were arrested Saturday after a tense confrontation with police, who were forced to shut down a busy highway on a holiday weekend and order nearby residents to shelter in their homes. The standoff ended peacefully, without so much as a single shot fired.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Alexandra Chaidez can be reached at alexandra.chaidez@globe.com.