Biden seeks support for families plan, vaccines in Midwest

In his remarks on Wednesday, Biden brought together Democratic leaders in McHenry County, which he narrowly lost, and pitched a spending package aimed at reducing poverty by expanding access to child care, offering free community college, and increasing subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, among other measures. The proposal would be financed by new taxes on the wealthy.

It comes on the heels of trips to Traverse City, Mich., and La Crosse, Wis., last week in which he promoted other top items on his agenda, including his administration’s ongoing vaccination campaign and the infrastructure plan the White House negotiated with a bipartisan group of senators last month.

President Biden made his latest in a string of visits to the Midwest on Wednesday, traveling to Crystal Lake, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, in an effort to rally support for his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

“We need to invest in our people,” Biden told a group of about 200 students and teachers at McHenry County College. He spoke after touring a manufacturing laboratory and a child care center at the college.

“I’m here to make the case for the second, critical part of my domestic agenda,” the president said, adding that “it’s about a country once again that inspires” the world.

Like the infrastructure plan, the fate of the American Families Plan hinges on the administration’s ability to rally support on Capitol Hill. While White House officials are working to pass the infrastructure plan with bipartisan support, Biden has said he would be willing to push through his social spending plan with only Democratic votes by using the fast-track budget reconciliation process.

Yet some moderate Democrats, like Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, have expressed reservations with the proposal. And progressives including Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, argue that it does not go far enough and are pushing to expand it to as much as $6 trillion.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and the state Senate president, Don Harmon, joined Biden along with Representatives Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten of Illinois.

The president also made a pitch for the bipartisan infrastructure deal in the Senate while taking a dig at his predecessor’s unsuccessful efforts over four years to get legislation to build and repair the nation’s roads, bridges, and tunnels.

“Under a bipartisan infrastructure agreement, we’re going to make the biggest investment in roads and bridges and the construction of the interstate highway system, literally creating millions of good paying jobs,” Biden told the crowd. “And God willing, we’re not going to have 40 weeks of ‘this is infrastructure.’”

One of the long-running jokes of the Trump administration is that the former president frequently suggested that each week was “infrastructure” week, as the Post’s JM Rieger has reported.

The intention was to put more attention on Trump’s attempt to address many of the infrastructure issues across the United States. But the news cycle quickly pivoted to whatever topic the former president created or was focused on at the time.

Greene references Nazi era in criticism of vaccine push

WASHINGTON — Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, on Tuesday used a Nazi-era comparison in opposing the Biden administration’s push to encourage all Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, calling the individuals leading those efforts “medical brown shirts.”

Members of the paramilitary organization that helped Hitler and the Nazi Party rise to power were known as “Brownshirts.”

Greene’s remarks, made in a tweet, came weeks after she visited the Holocaust Museum and apologized for previously comparing coronavirus face mask policies to the Nazi practice of labeling Jews with Star of David badges.

“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” Greene tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”

Greene was responding to a speech earlier Tuesday in which Biden said, “Now we need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.”

It was not immediately clear what Greene meant with her reference to “a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved.” All three of the coronavirus vaccines in use in the United States were approved under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization last winter.

The three vaccines have not been granted full approval, however, and pressure has been mounting on the FDA to speed up its process, with some experts arguing that doing so will reduce vaccine hesitancy and make it easier for employers, universities, and the military to mandate vaccines.

Greene has declined to say whether she has been vaccinated.

Greene’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did the office of House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, who last month condemned Greene’s previous remarks as “appalling.”

The American Jewish Congress condemned Greene’s remarks Wednesday morning, saying in a tweet that the lawmaker “continues to prove that there is no limit to her brutal trivialization of the Holocaust for her own personal political power.”

“With antisemitism rising to levels unseen in decades, we call on all Members of Congress to denounce Rep. Greene,” the group said.

Trump golf club to pay $400,000 penalty to N.J.

One of former president Donald Trump’s golf clubs on Wednesday agreed to pay a $400,000 penalty to the state of New Jersey for overserving alcohol to a customer who later caused a fatal car crash, according to settlement documents released by the state.

Under the settlement, Trump’s golf club in Colts Neck, N.J., pleaded no contest to administrative charges that the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control brought in October 2019.

The Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck was charged with serving alcoholic beverages other than beer from carts on the golf course, and with serving customer Andrew Halder when he was already appeared intoxicated.

Both charges were related to events on Aug. 30, 2015, when — according to police reports — Halder flipped his car on a highway on-ramp about four miles from the Trump course, causing a wreck that killed his father, Gary Halder.

Andrew Halder, now 41, later pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to three years of probation.

The state had originally sought to revoke the Colts Neck club’s liquor license, a penalty that would have also revoked liquor licenses at Trump’s two other New Jersey clubs. Golf industry experts said that would have removed a major source of the clubs’ revenue.

The settlement announced Wednesday allows Trump’s clubs to keep their licenses.

