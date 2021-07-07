North America hit record temperatures for hottest June ever

The heatwave that broke temperature records in North America made last month the hottest June ever for the region, according to Europe’s Earth observation agency Copernicus.

Europe also experienced extreme heat in northern and eastern areas, posting its second-warmest June on record, the agency said in its monthly report on Wednesday. June 2021 was the fourth-warmest on record globally, tied with June 2018, with temperatures 0.21 degrees Celsius warmer than the average from 1991 to 2020.

High June temperatures extended from Europe’s north-east toward the south-west to hit North Africa, and toward the south-east as far as Iran and Pakistan, Copernicus said. The region was 1.5°C warmer than the average between 1991 and 2020 for June.