Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall, heads to Georgia

Governor Ron DeSantis told a news conference that no major structural damage or storm deaths had been reported.

Elsa wobbled through the Gulf of Mexico, briefly reaching hurricane strength, but moved ashore as a tropical storm late Wednesday morning. The National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall in lightly populated Taylor County in Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A weakened Tropical Storm Elsa dumped rain across Florida’s northern Gulf Coast early Wednesday, sparing the state from significant damage as it churned toward Georgia with threats of flooding, downpours, and possibly tornadoes.

“Clearly, this could have been worse,” the Republican governor said, though he cautioned that many storm-related deaths happen after the system passes. “Be very careful when you’re working to clear debris.”

Even after Elsa struck land, tropical storm warnings remained Wednesday afternoon along Florida’s Big Bend as well as for the entire Georgia and South Carolina coasts. Tornado watches were also in effect in parts of North Florida and southeast Georgia until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Scattered power outages were being reported along Elsa’s path Wednesday afternoon, with about 30,000 homes and businesses on either side of the Georgia-Florida state line without electricity, according to the website poweroutages.us.

In Steinhatchee, Fla., not far from where Elsa came ashore, there was some flooding, but no worse than the town typically sees from heavy rain, said Melissa Roper, whose family owns Off The Clock Fisheries and Marina along the Steinhatchee River.

“It’s definitely a lot better than expected considering it was supposed to be a hurricane that hit,” Roper said. “We’re pretty fortunate.”

The storm temporarily halted demolition Wednesday on the remainder of an overturned cargo ship off the coast of Georgia. The South Korean freighter Golden Ray capsized in September 2019 off St. Simons Island, about 70 miles south of Savannah. Crews have removed more than half the ship since November.

At the Hillbilly Fish Camp and R.V. Park in the Georgia town of Waycross, Margie Freitag hunkered down Wednesday after pulling boats out of the water and picking up loose items ahead of the storm. Freitag said she had plenty of supplies after stocking up for the coronavirus pandemic.

“We already had flashlights and batteries and were totally stocked up with food, water, and things like that,” she said. “We’re right on the lake and we can see the rain hitting and wind coming across the lake.”

In Vidalia, Ga., residents were just east of where forecasters expect Elsa to track. Because conditions are often more intense to the east of a storm’s center, officials feared that heavy winds and rains could bring down trees and power lines there.

“That’s what concerns me,” Mayor Doug Roper III said. “We’re praying for the best, but prepared for the worst.’'

Out on Edisto Beach, S.C., where a tropical storm warning was in effect, Wednesday started muggy and overcast.

“The kind of day you can just feel the weather wanting to move in,” Mayor Jane Darby said.

The forecast for the barrier island 30 miles down the coast from Charleston was similar to a heavy summer thunderstorm: an inch or two of rain, winds gusting up to about 40 miles per hour, and maybe a little beach erosion with the worst of Elsa expected between low and high tides. Other South Carolina beaches expected similar conditions, coming mostly overnight to be less of a bother to visitors during an extremely busy summer.

“Businesses are struggling with workers in short supply a lot more than they are going to be bothered by this storm,’' Darby said. ’'That’s where the stress is now.”

Elsa is the third tropical system to hit South Carolina this year. In June, Tropical Storm Claudette moved across the northern part of the state after making landfall in Louisiana, and Tropical Storm Danny hit land near Hilton Head Island. Both storms caused minor damage.