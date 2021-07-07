Trump plans lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce a class-action lawsuit Wednesday against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies, according to a person familiar with the action. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the announcement.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, with the companies citing concerns that he would incite further violence. Currently, he can no longer post on either platform.