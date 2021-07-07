Why NYC’s Democratic primary for mayor is the most important election in 2021

Traditionally, 2021 would be a year when political tea leaf readers look to the New Jersey and Virginia races for governor for a temperature check on what voters are really thinking.

Given that Adams will face only nominal competition in the general election this fall, the election was important because it all but decided that Adams would be the next mayor of the nation’s largest city. But now that it is over, it is easy to say that the contest was bigger than that. It was the most important election of 2021 in terms of what it means for American politics.

Chris Christie’s win as New Jersey governor in 2009 showed signs that a Republican wave was coming. In 2010, Scott Brown’s victory in a Massachusetts Senate race suggested that the Tea Party momentum was real. In 2017, a number of Democratic wins in special elections ― or narrow loses in deep Republican areas — suggested that the midterms could be brutal for Republicans in 2018, and they indeed were.

However, this year Republicans have basically conceded the New Jersey race to the Democratic incumbent. And while the Virginia race is close and could provide some messaging clues from the right, it is shaping up to be a referendum on Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe’s time as governor.

New York’s Democratic primary for mayor, by contrast, has already substantially changed the conversation inside of the Democratic Party about what their own voters want, creating an upheaval that hasn’t been seen since Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ousted an establishment incumbent in a primary for Congress.

When Ocasio-Cortez won, it set the stage for other Democratic primary challenges from the left that were not only viable but more likely to succeed than not. And consider what happened even in Massachusetts afterward: Representative Ayanna Pressley defeated another entrenched Democratic incumbent months later in 2018, and then in 2020 every Massachusetts Congressional district other than Pressley’s had a somewhat robust primary challenge or at least the initial makings of one. Most of those were in the mold of AOC.

In addition, Democratic presidential candidates in the wake of the Ocasio-Cortez victory tripled down backing items that no mainstream presidential candidate had ever backed, like Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and reparations. This is, the thinking went, where politics was headed inside of the Democratic Party.

Until it wasn’t.

While the Republican Party continues to veer more to the right every month, it is Democratic primary voters who have kept the party from lurching further left. This happened not just in a series of 2020 Congressional elections or the 2020 presidential primary which saw Biden prevail, but even in a low turnout election of base voters in New York City.

Adams, after all, was the most prominent moderate running in a crowded Democratic primary. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Ocasio-Cortez weighed in. Their candidate and other progressive candidates didn’t come close. Nor did Andrew Yang, who ran a Trump-like campaign of personality and name recognition, which also failed.

The two leading candidates both espoused a moderate ― or at least a blended ― style of politics, never putting progressive aims above their more centrist positions. This was specifically evident in how the “defund the police” discussion went, which (even with a more palatable name) voters rejected at a time when homicides in the city are spiking. This was also true for some communities of color: Working class Black and Latino voters were among those who backed Adams.

After this race, progressives will have to answer for how their style of politics can win not just a general election, as Bernie Sanders constantly had to do, but now also whether their campaigns are even what Democrats want.

This win wasn’t just a huge step back for the ambitions of the progressive left, but it could rewrite the assumptions for how campaigns are conducted for the next year or two.

