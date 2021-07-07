Mass. should extend moratorium over utility bills

Thank you to Hiawatha Bray for drawing attention to the end, on June 30, of the state’s moratorium on utility shutoffs (“Utility bills come due as moratorium expires,” Business, July 1).

There is an array of help available for those in danger of being left in the dark, but many families and seniors will not be aware of these resources or will have difficulty accessing them. Maybe they don’t have Internet access or don’t follow the news. Maybe they are just trying each day to keep food on the table, a roof over their heads, and, yes, the lights on. Our most vulnerable, low-income residents are forever at risk of falling through the cracks.