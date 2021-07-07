State riles swimmers with new rules

My wife and I regularly join hundreds of open water swimmers at Walden Pond. We use “safe swimmer” devices that float behind us and carefully monitor our own swim paths to match our ability and endurance.

I was shocked by the front-page article in Saturday’s Globe about the prohibition against open water swimming at Walden Pond and other state parks ( “Amid drownings, state adds limits, fines,” July 3). I am saddened by the recent increase in drownings in New England, but the new regulations are unnecessarily Draconian and counterproductive, interfering with a safe form of exercise and relief from heat enjoyed by thousands of people.

Advertisement

If every open water swimmer at Walden were to swim within the ropes, the situation would be much more dangerous, and would deny swimming space to families and children who use the roped-in areas. It also would make the lifeguards’ challenge more difficult.

The restrictions imposed last week will cause immense problems for park officials and for safe recreational swimmers.

Dan Lynn Watt

Cambridge





Heartbreaking spate of drownings should be addressed in other ways

It has been heartbreaking to read about the many drownings across our state, which highlight the need for a robust swim education program. Yet the response from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation to limit open water swimming at Walden Pond does not offer a solution to the problem. Rather, it targets a group of swimmers who are already focused on safety, rules, and compliance, and a group that is generally supportive of the DCR efforts.

I hope that a reasonable solution, such as the proposal to require a safety buoy for open water swimming, can be adopted, and that additional efforts for water safety training for all can be implemented.

Katherine O’Dair

Cambridge





Put our tax dollars to better work

Fines and prohibition are a particularly punitive and probably ineffective way to prevent drownings. Use that tax surplus that’s been discussed to set up sprinkler stations and misting tents in the near term, but for the longer term, a much better solution would be free swim lessons and well-maintained public pools.

Advertisement

With climate change, heat waves are only going to become longer and more intense, and while the people most severely affected are the same ones least likely to know how to swim, they will still seek out bodies of water to cool down. Let’s use our tax dollars for the public good, as taxes were intended.

Kathy Balles

Carlisle





Pity party for barred swimmers is unwelcome

Is Walden Pond “holy water”? Henry David Thoreau wrote of many social ills, from slavery to xenophobia to imperialism, but one of his favorite subjects for sharp satire were the self-entitled wealthy townsfolk of Concord. What would Thoreau have had to say in regard to whining about restrictions in the midst of a statewide drowning crisis?

Andrew Criscione

Bedford





Tackle the lifeguard shortage

A suggestion to Bay State leaders to address the summer lifeguard shortage: Reach out to college and university swim coaches in landlocked places such as Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, and Indiana. Offer summer employment and provide housing in empty local college dorms.

What college swimmer in middle America wouldn’t want to spend the summer at the beach?

Paul LeBon

Carrollton, Texas





There is a DCR pool that was short a lifeguard last week, not because of a lack of people but because of red tape. My son went through the full course, got assigned a pool, and hit a wall. The onboarding paperwork is an exercise in government bureaucracy that no 20-year-old could be expected to understand. There were “problems” with his paperwork. Of course there were. Hand a 20-year-old student 35 pages of legalese and government-speak, and what do you expect? Do you want lifeguards this summer or not?

Advertisement

Tanya Gray

Milton