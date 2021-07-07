Waiting for Charlie Baker

If Baker does run, the best word to describe what he will do is a campaign cliché: He will “romp.”

If Charlie Baker doesn’t run for a third term, the next governor’s race will be a free-for-all — just like the Boston mayor’s race.

With help from independent voters who can vote in a Republican primary, Baker will beat Geoff Diehl, who has mysteriously decided to come at him from the Donald Trump wing of the party in a state where Joe Biden won 65 percent of the vote. Then, in the general election, Baker will beat any of the lefty-loving Democrats already in the race. If Attorney General Maura Healey decides to run and is the Democratic nominee, Baker is still the favorite. AGs don’t move up to governor in this state, and neither do women. Besides, Healey is known for prosecuting the Trump administration, not for taking on the Baker administration.

Of course, in politics anything is possible. But to beat Baker, a challenger must inspire a massive voter defection away from a governor who stayed popular no matter what happened on his watch.

A long-running State Police overtime scandal led to the criminal indictments of a circle of implicated troopers, and a reform effort that has already been called out as flawed. The Registry of Motor Vehicles failed to act on thousands of violations committed by Massachusetts drivers, allowing dangerous drivers to stay on the road, including one who crashed into a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire and killed seven of them. At the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, at least 76 veterans died of COVID-19 under the leadership of a politically connected superintendent who was interviewed by Baker for the job. State officials whose job it is to protect vulnerable children admitted that failures in the system led to the death of David Almond, an autistic 14-year-old boy from Fall River. After a still unexplained derailment, a fleet of new Orange and Red Line cars have been pulled from service on the MBTA.

No matter what the management crisis, Baker’s favorability rating stayed strong. The one thing that nicked it was a COVID-19 vaccine website crash that affected the over-60 set. Once jabbed, however, the boomers were happy. Maybe voters content with Baker is a sign of lowered expectations for what government in general can deliver — or maybe it’s just the aura of capability that goes with being tall. To me, it’s odd that a governor who touts management as his specialty gets a pass on management. But to borrow from a higher authority, who am I to judge? Based on polling, Massachusetts voters think the ship of state is headed in the right direction.

It’s all up to Baker. Is he tired of protesters marching in front of his Swampscott home? Is escape possible via a bipartisan appointment somewhere in the Biden administration? Is the private sector a lure or a bore? Who wants to bet that running and winning, while defying the critics inside his own party and beyond, is Baker’s definition of fun?

What’s happening on Beacon Hill may be the clearest signal that Baker is running — or at least that Democrats think he is. After years of giving Baker much of what he wanted, there’s a lot of posturing and chest-bumping going on, as Democrats who control the Legislature get ready for the next election cycle.

For example, Baker is trying to win support for plans to spend some of the state’s $5.3 billion pandemic relief money on housing, economic development, and infrastructure, but Democratic lawmakers are fighting for control of the spending plan. If Baker’s running, he couldn’t ask for a better battle. According to the State House News Service, Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano are promising an “open, transparent and thorough public process.” That’s a very hollow promise from an institution known for anything but an open, transparent, and thorough public process. Advantage Baker.

If Baker doesn’t run, he’s a lame duck and the race for governor is wide open. If he does, he’s governor again — unless something that hasn’t stuck, finally sticks. The Massachusetts political world awaits his decision.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.