Celtics bring in Damon Stoudamire to join coaching staff

Pacific University head coach and former NBA standout Damon Stoudamire will join Ime Udoka’s coaching staff with the Celtics, a league source confirmed on Wednesday.

Stoudamire and Udoka both grew up in Portland, Ore., and were teammates with the Spurs in 2008. Stoudamire, the 1995 NBA rookie of the year, worked as an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies before transitioning to the college game. He was an assistant with the University of Memphis and Arizona before being hired as Pacific’s head coach in 2016.

Stoudamire guided Pacific to a 23-10 record in 2019-20, and the team went 9-9 during this past season that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.