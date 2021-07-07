England beats Denmark to reach Euro 2020 final

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said they wanted to “start a new era” as they presented new coach Julian Nagelsmann . Nagelsmann’s predecessor, Hansi Flick , left after claiming back-to-back Bundesliga crowns, and a clean sweep of every possible title in his first season with ther German team. But well-publicized disagreements with Salihamidžić contributed to his decision to leave despite having a contract for two more seasons. Nagelsmann will be Bayern’s third youngest coach at 34 years and 15 days when he takes charge of the season-opening game against fifth-tier Bremer SV in the first round of the German Cup on Aug. 7.

England broke through its semifinal ceiling at major soccer tournaments. A title match awaits for the first time in 55 years. Harry Kane converted the rebound after his initial penalty was saved in the 104th minute to give England a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Denmark in extra time in the European Championship semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London. England will return to its national soccer stadium on Sunday to play Italy and will be competing in its first final since the 1966 World Cup. That remains England’s only international title. In the intervening decades, the English lost in the semifinals four times in either the World Cup or the European Championship. For that reason, this will go down as one of the most significant feats in the national team’s history, something England greats David Beckham , Wayne Rooney , Paul Gascoigne and Gary Lineker never achieved. “We dug deep and we got there when it mattered,” Kane said. “We’re in a final at home. What a feeling.” After the final whistle, Kane led the jubilant England fans in a crowd of more than 60,000 — the biggest gathering for a sporting event in Britain since the coronavirus outbreak nearly 16 months ago — in a rendition of “Sweet Caroline.”

Cycling

Pogacar keeps Tour de France lead

Belgian champion Wout van Aert twice conquered the daunting and grueling Mont Ventoux to win the prestigious Stage 11 of the Tour de France in Malaucene. Van Aert was part of a breakaway that formed in the early stages of the nearly 200-kilometers trek in southern France featuring an unprecedented double climb of the iconic mountain known as the “Giant of Provence.’' Race leader Tadej Pogacar was fourth, one minute and 38 seconds behind, and kept the yellow jersey. The defending champion was briefly dropped by Jonas Vingegaard near the summit in the second ascent of the iconic mountain but erased the 38-second deficit in the downhill. Pogacar has an overall lead of five minutes and 18 seconds over Rigoberto Uran, with Vingegaard in third place, 5:32 off the pace … Emma Norsgaard followed her runner-up finish the previous day by out-sprinting American cyclist Coryn Rivera to win the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia Donne in Colico, Italy. Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen finished safely in the main group to maintain her lead of nearly 3 minutes over teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. Their SD Worx squad holds the top three spots, with Demi Vollering third.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Kinley can play in NFL

In an about-face, the Department of Defense approved the request of cornerback Cameron Kinley to delay his Navy commission so he could play in the NFL, concluding a weekslong saga in which Kinley had initially been denied the chance to pursue a pro football career. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that Kinley would be enlisted in the Inactive Ready Reserve and be expected to serve in the Navy after his time in the NFL ended … Argentinian golfer Ángel Cabrera, a former Masters and US Open champion, was sentenced to two years in prison in Buenos Aires on assault charges against his former partner. A court in the province of Cordoba convicted the 51-year-old for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018. Cabrera, who denied in the trial any wrongdoing, will serve his sentence immediately … The Canadian Football League’s partnership talks with the XFLended. In March, the CFL and XFL announced they were poised to begin serious talks about a potential partnership. Neither side said who initiated talks, only that they’d agreed to collaborating on ways to grow football. “Our talks with the XFL, exploring the potential for collaboration and innovation, have been positive and constructive,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “While we remain open to finding new ways to work together in the future, we and our XFL counterparts have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements at this time.’' … Argentinian driver Carlos Reutemann, who won 12 Formula 1 races, died at the age of 79.