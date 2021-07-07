Game 88: Red Sox at Angels lineups and pregame notes

After Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox will have a day off as they travel back home for a three-game series with the Phillies at Fenway Park beginning Friday. After that is the All-Star break July 12-14.

RED SOX (54-33): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.42 ERA)

ANGELS (43-42): TBA

Pitching: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-6, 5.40 ERA)

Time: 4:07 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Heaney: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Xander Bogaerts 5-10, Rafael Devers 2-5, Marwin Gonzalez 3-12, Kiké Hernández 2-10, J.D. Martinez 3-4, Hunter Renfroe 0-3, Danny Santana 0-6, Christian Vázquez 0-4

Angels vs. Rodriguez: Phil Gosselin 0-2, José Iglesias 4-9, Kurt Suzuki 1-8

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have three players in MLB’s top 10 for batting average in day games – Xander Bogaerts (7th, .340), Rafael Devers (8th, .336), and J.D. Martinez (10th, .331).

Notes: The Red Sox lead the majors with 28 outfield assists this season; no other team has more than 19 … They also lead MLB with 46 outfield assists since the start of 2020 (no other team has 30+). Sox outfielders lead MLB with 23 defensive runs saved … Rodriguez has just one win in his last 10 starts, but has pitched well in his last two outings. Last time out against Oakland, he allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings. He has allowed five earned runs over 18 innings in his last three starts. That has dropped his earned run average from 6.21 to 5.42 … Heaney is coming off possibly his worst start of the season; he gave up seven runs on five hits and four walks in just three innings of a loss to the Yankees on June 29.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.