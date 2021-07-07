Juan Soto joins field for Home Run Derby at Coors Field

Soto had the best season of his career in 2020, slashing .351/.490/.695 in 47 games, all National League-leading marks at the plate.

The 22-year-old, a first-time All-Star, began Wednesday with 10 home runs. He announced his participation on Instagram before the Nationals played at San Diego.

He joins Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini, and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.

One spot remains open.

Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

Indians’ Rosario, Orioles’ Franco placed on IL

The injury-depleted Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a right abdominal strain.

Rosario, hurt running out a grounder in the second inning of Monday night’s 9-8 loss at Tampa Bay, joined a list of key players out that also includes starting pitchers Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale, and Zach Plesac.

Jose Ramírez also left last Thursday’s game against Houston with right abdominal tightness, one day after fouling a pitch off his left cheek against Detroit. He sat out Friday’s game against the Astros.

“We think it’s mild,” Cleveland president Chris Antonetti said. “That’s our best assessment at this point. We just felt with the continued lingering soreness in there it made sense to make the IL move, especially with the All-Star break and you’re not playing games for four days. It just seemed to make sense that now was the right time to give him a bit of a rest.”

The Orioles have placed third baseman Maikel Franco on the 10-day injured list with a problematic ankle sprain that left the team shorthanded when he was unable to play.

Franco missed four straight games — including an entire series against the Angels — after hurting his right ankle in a game at Houston on June 30. Manager Brandon Hyde hoped to have him back Wednesday, but Franco wasn’t healthy enough to suit up against Toronto.

“We’ve been playing with just the infielders that were on the field,” Hyde said. “If something happens, we would have be creative. We felt like he’s just not ready to go yet. The ankle is still bothering him.”

Signed as a free agent in March, Franco is batting .221 with nine homers and 42 RBIs in 77 games.

Five Rays pitchers no-hit Indians for doubleheader sweep

Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined for seven hitless innings, and the Rays beat the Indians 4-0 for a doubleheader sweep.

Collin McHugh (two perfect innings), Josh Fleming (7-4 after allowing one walk in 2 2/3 innings), Diego Castillo (one out), Matt Wisler (one inning), and Pete Fairbanks (one inning) combined for the hitless performance in a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules.

The game will not go into the official list of no-hitters. MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.

Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta in the second game of a doubleheader on April 25, another that did not officially count.

There have been seven official no-hitters this season, one shy of the high set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.