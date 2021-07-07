Nate Eovaldi roughed up as Red Sox fall to Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Ohtani allowed two runs over seven innings as the Angels beat the Sox, 5-3, before a crowd of 28,689 at Angel Stadium.

On Tuesday night, he took the mound and got the job done.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani missed a chance to beat the Red Sox on Monday night, leaving two runners on base when he grounded out in the ninth inning.

Throwing pitches that ranged in velocity from 98.5 miles per hour for a fourth-inning fastball to a 67.7 m.p.h. curveball an inning later, Ohtani kept the Sox from ever mounting a big inning.

He gave up five hits and struck out four without a walk, throwing 65 of 89 pitches for strikes. The Sox were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position against Ohtani, who improved to 4-1 and dropped his earned run average to 3.49.

The seven innings matched his season high. Ohtani also was 1 for 4 at the plate with an RBI double.

The Sox were held to six hits, one a two-out home run by Hunter Renfroe in the ninth inning off closer Raisel Iglesias. But Iglesias finished the game for his 17th save.

Red Sox starter Nate Eovaldi, like Ohtani an American League All-Star, went 5⅔ innings and allowed five runs on nine hits. He struck out nine and walked one.

The Sox are 3-2 on a road trip that ends Wednesday afternoon.

It took the Sox three batters to score a run against Ohtani.

Kiké Hernández led off with a double to right field, advanced to third on a groundout by Alex Verdugo and scored on J.D. Martinez’s sacrifice fly to left field.

Eovaldi had an even rougher first inning, giving up three runs on four hits and throwing 28 pitches.

David Fletcher (4 for 4, two 2Bs, RBI) led off with a double down the line in right field and scored on Ohtani’s double to right field that one-hopped the wall.

It was the hit Ohtani was looking for in the ninth inning Monday night with two outs and two on and the Angels down by a run. But the ball stayed down, and Christian Arroyo was able to make the play in shallow right field.

This time Ohtani got the ball in the air.

Eovaldi came back to strike out Jared Walsh and Phil Gosselin, but Max Stassi drove a cutter out to left field for his sixth home run.

Neither team scored again until the sixth inning.

Rookie catcher Connor Wong led off with a double to left-center, aggressively taking the extra base when center fielder Juan Lagares was slow getting to the ball.

Wong moved up a base on a popup to center by Hernández and scored on a single by Martinez.

Xander Bogaerts followed with a drive to center that Lagares lined up and made a leaping catch at the wall to steal a home run and end the inning.

But Eovaldi couldn’t hold the Angels down.

Gosselin led off the bottom of the inning with a double. Stassi’s bloop single into center put runners on the corners. Jose Iglesias followed with a slow grounder to third that scored a run. Rafael Devers made a nice play to throw Iglesias out.

With two outs, Eovaldi walked Lagares and hit Luis Rengifo with a pitch to load the bases. Brandon Workman replaced Eovaldi. Fletcher’s fourth hit was a dribbler toward third base. But it was enough to score a run.

Workman then struck Ohtani out on a cutter to leave the bases loaded and keep the Sox in the game.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.