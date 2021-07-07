fb-pixel Skip to main content
Angels 5, Red Sox 4

Red Sox drop series finale to Shohei Ohtani (HR) and Angels in Anaheim

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated July 7, 2021, 49 minutes ago
Shohei Ohtani's solo home run in the fifth inning gave the Angels a 3-2 lead over the Red Sox.
Shohei Ohtani's solo home run in the fifth inning gave the Angels a 3-2 lead over the Red Sox.Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani fouled a ball off his right (front) foot and then his left leg against Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth inning on Wednesday afternoon.

Ohtani hobbled around outside of the batter’s box for a bit. Then he hit a go-ahead, 433-foot solo shot for his 32nd homer of the season. Jarred Walsh made it back-to-back homers when he reached the greenery beyond the center-field wall at Angels Stadium. It put the Angels ahead by two runs, and they went on to defeat the Red Sox, 5-4.

The Sox went down in order in the ninth inning as Raisel Iglesias fanned Christian Vázquez, Bobby Dalbec, and Kiké Hernandez. The Sox host the Phillies for a three-game set starting Friday night at Fenway Park prior to the All-Star break.

Advertisement

Ohtani’s major league-leading 32nd homer is the most ever in a season for a Japanese player, breaking a tie with Hideki Matsui, who hit 31 for the Yankees in 2004.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe video