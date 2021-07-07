Red Sox drop series finale to Shohei Ohtani (HR) and Angels in Anaheim

Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani fouled a ball off his right (front) foot and then his left leg against Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth inning on Wednesday afternoon.

Ohtani hobbled around outside of the batter’s box for a bit. Then he hit a go-ahead, 433-foot solo shot for his 32nd homer of the season. Jarred Walsh made it back-to-back homers when he reached the greenery beyond the center-field wall at Angels Stadium. It put the Angels ahead by two runs, and they went on to defeat the Red Sox, 5-4.