Red Sox drop series finale to Shohei Ohtani (HR) and Angels in Anaheim

Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani fouled a ball off his right (front) foot and then his left leg against Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth inning on Wednesday afternoon.
Ohtani hobbled around outside of the batter’s box for a bit. Then he hit a go-ahead, 433-foot solo shot for his 32nd homer of the season. Jarred Walsh made it back-to-back homers when he reached the greenery beyond the center-field wall at Angels Stadium. It put the Angels ahead by two runs, and they went on to defeat the Red Sox, 5-4.
The Sox went down in order in the ninth inning as Raisel Iglesias fanned Christian Vázquez, Bobby Dalbec, and Kiké Hernandez. The Sox host the Phillies for a three-game set starting Friday night at Fenway Park prior to the All-Star break.
Advertisement
Ohtani’s major league-leading 32nd homer is the most ever in a season for a Japanese player, breaking a tie with Hideki Matsui, who hit 31 for the Yankees in 2004.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.