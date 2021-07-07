Revolution have one of their worst collapses of the Bruce Arena era in loss to lowly Toronto FC

The game began with one of the worst collapses of the Bruce Arena era, the first time the Revolution have fallen behind by three goals since Arena arrived in May 2019. Goals by Yeferson Soteldo, Kemar Lawrence, and Tsubasa Endoh gave Toronto a 3-0 lead in the first 24 minutes.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution lost their home-field edge, sustaining a 3-2 defeat against Toronto FC Wednesday night, but remained in first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Revolution, who visit Atlanta United July 17, recovered, assaulting the Toronto goal for the rest of the half, but failed to finish, hitting the crossbar and post.

Carles Gil sparked a second-half rally, converting a spectacular free kick (56th minute), and Adam Buksa cut the deficit in the 78th minute. But Buksa’s last-gasp right-footer was saved by Alex Bono as Toronto held on in its first game under interim coach Javi Perez, who replaced Chris Armas, who was fired Sunday.

Soteldo ran onto a long ball from Auro Jr., touching past Brad Knighton and finishing into an open net in the ninth minute. Knighton, making his first appearance since March 7, 2020, appeared to hesitate as he advanced to the top of the penalty area, right back Brandon Bye holding up while expecting Knighton to clear. Left back Lawrence upped the edge, roofing a left-footer off a 2-on-2 breakaway, Bye caught upfield on the play. Endoh gave Toronto a 3-0 lead with a left-footer from just inside the penalty area in 24th minute.

Gil converted a free kick from just beyond the penalty arc, the shot sailing inside the left post and just under the bar in the 56th minute. The sequence began with a Teal Bunbury interception, Gil then going down while shooting after being fouled from behind by Marky Delgado.