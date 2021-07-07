Suns forward Dario Saric out of NBA Finals with torn ACL in right knee

Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez . Shortly afterward, he limped off the court and into the locker room.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric has a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night.

“It’s just one of those situations that literally breaks your heart,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Dario is a guy that I’ve been with twice. I coached him in Philly, and to get a chance to be with him here, he’s what Suns basketball is about. Hard worker, unbelievable guy and he was so looking forward to playing in these Finals.

“And to play a few minutes and have that kind of injury, it was a tough thing to hear this morning.”

The 6-foot-10-inch Saric is one of the team’s main contributors off the bench, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in about 11 minutes per game. The team has relatively thin depth in the frontcourt, and turned to Torrey Craig and Frank Kaminsky to fill most of Saric’s minutes in the 118-105 victory in Game 1.

Craig has been a regular part of the playing rotation, but Kaminsky hasn't seen much time in the postseason.

Antetokounmpo says he felt great

Running in full stride, Giannis Antetokounmpo chased down Mikal Bridges then soared to smack the Phoenix forward’s fast-break layup off the backboard and deny what looked like 2 easy points for the Suns.

The two-time league MVP wasted no time demonstrating he is more than healthy enough to play — and possibly dominate — in the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo’s presence didn’t lead to a Bucks win Tuesday night, but did serve notice that he will likely have a major impact on the series. He finished with 20 points, 17 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes after missing two games in the Eastern Conference finals with a hyperextended knee.

“Obviously I’m trying not to make it about me, but felt great,” Antetokounmpo said. “The medical staff cleared me to play. Out there, I had my balance. I felt my knee was stable. I did not feel pain. I felt good.”

And he looked good.

He was a surprise starter in Game 1 — a seemingly questionable move — but the Bucks’ first offensive play of the game was a lob to Antetokounmpo that resulted in a pair of free throws. Antetokounmp used a Euro-step to avoid defenders on a move to the basket and threw down a pair of baseline dunks in the first half; he had a double-double by early in the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo rested during timeouts, often with a towel over his shoulders, and never seemed to need any special treatment. He worked out on the court before Tuesday night’s loss and showed Bucks officials that he was ready to play after being sidelined with the left knee injury.

“I don’t think he’s fully 100 percent,” Bucks forward Khris Middleton said. “But he’s close to it.”

A reminder that Antetokounmpo isn’t an indestructible robot came during postgame interviews. He gingerly climbed onto the podium to answer questions and then carefully stepped down afterward.

The 26-year-old is known for not making a big fuss about injuries. He repeatedly insisted that his medical situation wasn’t a problem, even though he admits his initial reaction to the injury was “I’m going to be out for a year” and that his knee swelled up to twice its normal size.

He said the effort to get his knee ready for Tuesday was a 24-hour process complete with treatment, weight-lifting, getting on the court, pool sessions and keeping the knee elevated.

“I’m trying my best to not make it about my knee,” Antetokounmpo said. “My knee felt good. Obviously when you go play a game, you never know what’s going to happen … I’m just happy that I’m out there and I’m able to help my team in any way possible and participate in my first NBA Finals. I’m just trying to put my attention on that and not on if my knee hurts.”

There will be huge interest in how Antetokounmpo’s knee feels Wednesday, but it would be unwise to count him out of Game 2 Thursday.