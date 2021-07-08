Directing done very differently

I don’t know if you can find two directorial careers — two visions of what film, at its baseline, can do — more diametrically opposed than those of Richard Donner and Robert Downey Sr.

They died two days apart, Donner on July 5, at 91, of undisclosed causes; Downey on July 7, at 85, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. Donner was successful, wealthy, lionized, with a string of box-office hits stretching back to the 1970s and a role in the franchise filmmaking of 21st-century Hollywood as a producer, with wife Lauren Schuler Donner, of the “X-Men” films. Downey was a scrappy cult figure, up from the 1960s underground, with the 1969 midnight movie hit “Putney Swope,” but best known today as the parentally disastrous father of actor Robert Downey Jr., whose substance addictions mirrored his own.

Richard Donner, center, and his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner, left, at the 2008 ceremony during which their stars were added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Both filmmakers have films in the National Film Registry, Downey with “Swope” and Donner with “Superman,” the 1978 Christopher Reeve movie that marked the modern birth of the superhero genre and arguably led to the Marvel-dominated film industry of today. Otherwise, they couldn’t be any more different. Donner was Mr. Inside, Downey an eternal Mr. Outside. The first made films the culture remembers, the second made movies it needs.

It’s doubtful a movie like “Putney Swope” could get made or released today, so many taboos does it dynamite with merry, anarchic abandon. A crisply filmed but extremely free-form satire, it details what happens when the Black advertising executive of the title (Arnold Johnson) is accidentally voted chairman of the agency he proceeds to rename “Truth and Soul, Inc.” The movie’s very much what you’d expect from a smart, radical, white counterculture prankster of Downey’s generation, with something to offend everyone, in 1969 and today. But if the ethnic humor and hippie misogyny of “Putney Swope” haven’t aged well, the movie’s parody of the advertising business still stings, and its larger observations about American culture and corruption land with slapdash surrealism. Mostly the movie’s funny, especially in its first half.

Arnold Johnson, center, in "Putney Swope." Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Downey came up through Absurdism, a (very) loosely defined artistic movement that thumbed its nose at everyone and everything, and his first films — “Chafed Elbows” (1965) was the breakthrough — have a rough-and-tumble immediacy that feels like fresh air blasting through the canyons of downtown New York. You’re in luck: That early work has been recently and presciently programmed in a Criterion Channel bloc, along with “Putney Swope” and “Greaser’s Palace” (1972), a gonzo Jesus western that marks the heights of Downey’s ambitions and a deep-cut influence on the work of Paul Thomas Anderson. (One item missing from the Criterion package is 1970′s “Pound,” with a cast of actors playing dogs and — in his film debut — Robert Downey Jr. as “Puppy.”)

Allan Arbus, left, and Hervé Villechaize in "Greaser's Palace." American Genre Film Archive

The rest of Downey Sr.’s career saw him working the fringes of Hollywood, losing at least a decade to a raging cocaine habit, acting here and there, and directing low-budget comedies that flopped if they got released at all. His final film, “Rittenhouse Square” (2005), is an impressionistic portrait of a Philadelphia park that plays like a gentler throwback to his early films.

By contrast, even Richard Donner’s misfires played in a thousand theaters, and his hits define their eras’ pop-culture pleasures and desires. Like Downey, Donner grew up a second-generation New Yorker, money-conscious and determined, but he made it out to the West Coast early and earned a name directing TV shows: “The Rifleman,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” the “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” episode of “The Twilight Zone.” His movie breakthrough was “The Omen” (1976), which rode the contrails of “The Exorcist” (1973) to box-office glory. Two years later, Donner made “Superman” and insisted that the tale be told sweet and straight, in defiance of the camp approach typified by the “Batman” TV show. He made “The Goonies” and “Ladyhawke” (both 1985); he made “Scrooged” (1988). He made “Lethal Weapon” (1987) and its three sequels, revitalizing Mel Gibson’s career and giving buddy-cop films a whole new raft of cliches to work from.

Christopher Reeve in "Superman." The New York Times

Are these good movies? “Superman” is pretty great, and the first “Lethal Weapon” remains one of the most entertaining artifacts of its era. I have a soft spot for “Ladyhawke” (hawk by day, Michelle Pfeiffer by night!) and you may have a generational nostalgia for “The Goonies” with which I will not argue. Perhaps more importantly, Donner was known as one of the film industry’s genuinely good guys, and the stories making the social media rounds after his death have been cheering. Apparently the only time he yelled at a crewmember was to tell him to take the day off and go to his son’s baseball game.

Yet it’s fair to say that Donner’s films, which were very much of their time, will age and be remembered differently than Downey’s, which were both of their time and against it in ways that have relevance then and now. I’m not calling Donner a hack and Downey an artist; that’s far too simplistic and misleading — both were journeymen in different orbits. Donner’s professionalism raised him to the heights of his industry while leaving his movies without a personal stamp; his best work is functional and fun and inherently anonymous, because he believed that a film director serves the material and not himself. And for that he was rewarded.

From left: Josh Brolin, Ke Huy Quan, and Corey Feldman in "The Goonies." UNCREDITED

Then you have Downey, who saw Hollywood professionalism as the thing to be rebelled against and mocked, a stance that made his work unlike anyone else’s and inherently personal. And for that, he was scorned by a business he didn’t want much part of. You can argue that Robert Downey Sr. was his own worst enemy at times — and his son’s too, although the two men seemed to have long ago buried their shared and respective demons. But his flaws, his willingness to swing big, are part of what make “Putney Swope” and “Greaser’s Palace” so arresting and so individual even today. The business thrives on directors like Richard Donner. The medium remains alive because of filmmakers like Robert Downey Sr.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.