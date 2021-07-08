Local bestsellers for the week ending July 4

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

3. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

4. The Maidens Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

5. Golden Girl Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

6. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

7. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S

8. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

9. Dead by Dawn Paul Doiron Minotaur

10. The Other Black Girl Zakiya Dalila Harris Atria

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

2. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

3. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America Clint Smith Little, Brown

6. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

7. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

8. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

9. The Hummingbirds’ Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings Sy Montgomery Atria

10. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

7. Mexican Gothic Silvia Moreno-Garcia Del Rey

8. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin

9. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

4. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

5. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

6. The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think Jennifer Ackerman Penguin

7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

8. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

9. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot Mikki Kendall Penguin

10. White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 4. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.