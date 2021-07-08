A study in Scarlett

What you know with Johansson is that, whatever the role, you’re going to get a blend of cool intelligence and no-less-cool sexiness. That was true two decades ago, in her breakout roles, in “Ghost World” (2001) and “Lost in Translation” (2003). It was true two years ago, playing a pair of mothers — both very different — in “Jojo Rabbit” and “Marriage Story.” She earned an Oscar nomination for each.

“Black Widow,” which opened July 8, is Scarlett Johansson’s ninth time in a Marvel movie playing Natasha Romanoff. It’s also presumably her last time — viewers of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), which takes place after the events of “Black Widow,” will understand why — but with Marvel, you never know.

That blend has evolved a good deal over the past 20 years. The career began even earlier, in 1994, with a skit on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” Johansson has more than 70 credits on IMDb. That’s a lot for someone who’s 36. One of the things people tend to overlook is her work ethic. Work-wise, she’s Tom Cruise minus the grin.

From left, Scarlett Johansson, Azhy Robertson, and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story." Wilson Webb/Netflix via AP

Grinning is not a Johansson thing. “Did I scowl at you?” her character, Charlotte, asks Bill Murray’s Bob about the first time they saw each other, in “Lost in Translation.” Actually, she smiled, but the question makes sense. There’s a distinct scowliness to Johansson on screen. It was already there in “The Horse Whisperer” (1998), her first big role, holding her own with Kristin Scott-Thomas and Robert Redford. Scowl verges on superpower when she’s Black Widow.

Early on, Johansson’s facial expressions represented a constant battle among blankness, sullenness, and sultriness. (The blankness was part of the bond between Charlotte and Bob, Murray being the grand master of screen blankness.) Which of the three won out would determine the shape of her career. Except something unexpected happened: Battle gave way to alliance. Part of the fascination of watching her onscreen is seeing how much each quality can reinforce the others, with the balance always shifting.

One of the striking things about Johansson’s performances in “Jojo Rabbit” and “Marriage Story” is seeing both sullenness and blankness put on hold. Motherhood will have that effect. All three are back in “Black Widow.”

Scarlett Johansson in "Black Widow." Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios

Also back is Natasha’s trademark one-legged crouch. It becomes a running joke, in fact. As any superhero must, Johansson does her share of smash-crash-bash in the Marvel movies. Yet she’s always stood slightly apart from the carryings-on: innately wary, as her fellow Avengers are not. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) are their leaders. Natasha is something else. It makes perfect sense that a choice she makes in “Endgame” reveals her as the Avengers’s moral conscience.

Physicality, whether she’s still or in motion, has been very much a part of Johansson’s appeal: the curvy figure, the Jeanne Moreau lips, the full cheeks, the off-kilter nose (maybe the sexiest thing about her — seriously). At least initially, she came across as Lana Turner with brains, and the latter tended to get overlooked. She had fun lampooning that image as oomphy Hollywood star DeeAnna Moran, in the Coen brothers’ “Hail, Caesar!” (2016). Johansson’s most daring performance remains “Under the Skin” (2013), where she provides the exterior of a murderous alien creature. That blankness gets put to truly unnerving use. But such a willingness to make fun of herself puts DeeAnna up there, too.

Scarlett Johansson in 2013's "Under the Skin." Courtesy of A24

There’s this throwback quality to Johansson. She’s a noir dream, and that dream has gotten dreamed at least three times: peripherally, in the Coens’s “The Man Who Wasn’t There” (2001), where she plays an innocent adolescent, albeit one whose innocence includes a pretty lubricious way to show gratitude; “The Black Dahlia” (2006), which is noir on stilts; and “Match Point” (2005), which is very “Strangers on a Train” — without the “criss-cross” but with the tennis.

“Match Point” is one of three movies Johansson has made with Woody Allen. Like “Match Point,” “Scoop” (2006) involves murder in London, this time with some comedy thrown in. “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” (2008) is romance and travelogue. Working with Allen — reminder to readers, he wasn’t always a pariah — was a kind of artistic coming of age for Johansson. The Tony she won for the 2011 revival of Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge” helped seal the deal.

Scarlett Johansson, Javier Bardem , and Rebecca Hall in "Vicky Cristina Barcelona." Victor Bello/The Weinstein Company

The noirishness has another source, and it may be the single most distinctive thing about Johansson: her voice. From those femme-fatale vocal cords issues the aural equivalent of vodka straight from the freezer. “I’m so tired of hearing casting directors ask if I have a sore throat,” she once said. It’s only fitting that Johansson should record “Anywhere I Lay My Head” (2008), an album of songs by that sorest-throated of singers, Tom Waits. On it, she sounds a lot like Sinéad O’Connor.

Another word for soreness is distinctiveness. The Allen movies and the Tony were a declaration of artistic ambition. “Her” (2013) showed that ambition fulfilled, but with a twist. Johansson was nowhere to be seen. She plays Samantha, a computer — or, rather, its voice. It was easy to understand how Joaquin Phoenix’s character could fall for her, so full and rich was the personality heard in that voice. Siri, Alexa, are you paying attention?

Mowgli (Neel Sethi) meets Kaa (voicce ofScarlett Johansson) in "The Jungle Book." Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Johansson started doing voice work as early as 2004, with “The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie,” followed by the series “Robot Chicken” (2005-08). After “Her,” she did voice work in “Sing” (2016 — “Sing 2″ is on the way) and “Isle of Dogs” (2018). “The Jungle Book” (2016) put that voice to excellent use, as Kaa the Python. Kaa’s throat may or may not be sore. That’s something for veterinary herpetologists to determine. It is, however, definitely very long.

