A teller of tales, buffeted by waves of ridicule

That’s where the luxuriantly titled “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment — The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (As Told by Himself),” is being presented by Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater on a new outdoor stage, constructed just outside WHAT’s main venue.

WELLFLEET — Storytelling can be a moveable feast. It doesn’t require a spacious venue or a proscenium arch. A campfire will do, or a living room, or, say, a parking lot off Route 6 in Wellfleet.

Flawed though it is, this “Shipwrecked!” serves as the latest heartening example of a resourceful theater company finding its way back to live performance as the pandemic finally begins to weaken its grip.

Advertisement

The core insight of the 2007 play — written by Donald Margulies (”Dinner with Friends,” “Time Stands Still”), based on a real-life figure, and directed at WHAT by Daisy Walker — is that stories give shape and meaning to our lives. Quite literally, in the case of Victorian memoirist Louis de Rougemont.

But is de Rougemont’s rollicking account of his seafaring adventures truthful? Did he in fact embark on a pearl-diving expedition to the Coral Sea, near Australia, and did he witness a gigantic octopus rise up from the deep, and was he the sole survivor (except for a dog named Bruno) of a shipwreck caused by a massive whirlpool?

Did he live for years on a deserted island with only Bruno for company, ride a giant sea turtle through the waves, see wombats fly? Did he rescue and marry an Indigenous Australian woman named Yamba and have two children with her, and was he named war chief in a battle with a rival tribe? Did he then finally return to a newly industrialized London, alone, after three decades away?

Or is Louis just a fabulist? As he pens a sprawling account of his saga for Wide World Magazine, is he just stitching together stories from his imagination and scraps of remembered adventure tales from his childhood?

Advertisement

The subtle goal of “Shipwrecked!” is to make us think less about whether what Louis says is true than about whether the distinction between fact and fable matters, in terms of the power his tales have over his readers and listeners — and over us, today, as he enlists our imaginations, asking us to see what he sees.

For that theme to register, however, and for the play’s humor, poignancy, and full potential to be realized, performances of greater modulation and deftness are needed than those that are delivered by the WHAT cast.

While younger spectators are likely to find much to enjoy, and the scene of the whirlpool-driven shipwreck in particular is staged with considerable brio, overall this “Shipwrecked!” is not strong enough to transport an audience.

At times Wednesday night, the actors seemed overly mindful of the need to make themselves heard in an outdoor space. They also had to cope with challenges from a glitchy sound system that periodically generated bursts of static.

That said, Rodney Witherspoon II does a creditable job in the demanding lead role, which requires him to both narrate and reenact Louis’s swashbuckling exploits (introducing sequences in chapter form). Witherspoon captures de Rougemont’s wonderment as one adventure succeeds another, and, later, Louis’s desolation as he goes from the toast of London to the object of derision, with scholars and journalists out to debunk his tales.

Advertisement

Jackson Goldberg and Jackie Davis juggle a variety of supporting roles, including Bruno the dog (Goldberg) and Yamba (Davis). Each has their moments; Goldberg demonstrated some impressive acrobatic moves, and his comic portrayal of the scene-stealing pooch proved a hit with the crowd. Also playing a crucial role of a different kind was musician Justin Torrellas, who sat just offstage and was an asset throughout the performance, adroitly deploying his keyboard and accordion to punctuate, underscore, or dramatize the action.

The set, designed by WHAT producing artistic director Christopher Ostrom, evokes Louis’s ship with simple but effective touches that include a brown, sail-like curtain upstage (at times it billowed in the breeze, Mother Nature doing her part to fortify the illusion) and several white-painted trunks and barrels strewn about the “deck.”

It is against that backdrop that Louis doggedly proclaims his innocence of the charge of lying, insisting: “If I’m guilty of anything, it’s of dabbing a few spots of color on the drab canvas of life.” If that line of argument is not quite persuasive, it’s not so easy to dismiss, either.

SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT — THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF LOUIS DE ROUGEMONT (AS TOLD BY HIMSELF)

Play by Donald Margulies. Directed by Daisy Walker. Through July 25. Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, Garden Stage, Wellfleet. Tickets $35 in advance, $40 day of show. 508-349-9428, www.what.org





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.