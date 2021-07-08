Virtual author readings for July 11-17

Megan Dowd Lambert (” A Kid of Their Own ”) reads at 10 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith .

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Liv Constantine (”The Stranger in the Mirror”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Silke Rose West and Joseph Sarosy (”How to Tell Stories to Children”) read at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Emily Henry (”People We Meet on Vacation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers (co-sponsored by GBH Beyond the Page) . . . Daniel Silva (“The Cellist”) is in conversation with Dana Bash at 8 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

Advertisement

TUESDAY

Becky Chambers (”A Psalm for the Wild-Built”) and Martha Wells (”Fugitive Telemetry”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus (”Love People, Use Things: Because the Opposite Never Works”) are in conversation with Erwin McManus at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books (tickets are $26 and include a signed copy of the book) . . . Erika Engelhaupt (”Gory Details: Adventures From the Dark Side of Science”) is in conversation with Amy Stewart at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Joyce Maynard (”Count the Ways”) is in conversation with Meredith Hall at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets cost $5 for admission, or $30.80 for admission and copy of the book to be picked up in-store, or $33.80 for admission and a shipped copy of the book) . . . Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy, and Carey Pietsch (“The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom”) read at 9 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

Alondra Bobadilla (”With Clipped Wings”) reads in-person at 6 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Kristen Radtke (”Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness”) is in conversation with Nina MacLaughlin at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Elizabeth Hinton (”America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s”) is in conversation with Derecka Purnell at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Megan Miranda (”Such a Quiet Place”) is in conversation with Rachel Hawkins at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Sylvia True (”Where Madness Lies”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library.

THURSDAY

Hanna Halperin (”Something Wild”) is in conversation with Randy Susan Meyers at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Heidi Pitlor (”Impersonation”) is in conversation with Tom Perrotta at 7 p.m. in-person at Porter Square Books . . . Dr. Stephanie Pinder-Amaker and Dr. Lauren Wadsworth (”Did That Just Happen?!: Beyond “Diversity” — Creating Sustainable and Inclusive Organizations”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan, and Tony Cliff (“Bubble”) read at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

FRIDAY

Stuart Neville (”The Ghosts of Belfast”) is in conversation with Val McDermid at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books.