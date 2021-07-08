Virtual author readings for July 11-17

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Megan Dowd Lambert (”A Kid of Their Own”) reads at 10 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
MONDAY
Liv Constantine (”The Stranger in the Mirror”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Silke Rose West and Joseph Sarosy (”How to Tell Stories to Children”) read at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Emily Henry (”People We Meet on Vacation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers (co-sponsored by GBH Beyond the Page) . . . Daniel Silva (“The Cellist”) is in conversation with Dana Bash at 8 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
TUESDAY
Becky Chambers (”A Psalm for the Wild-Built”) and Martha Wells (”Fugitive Telemetry”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus (”Love People, Use Things: Because the Opposite Never Works”) are in conversation with Erwin McManus at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books (tickets are $26 and include a signed copy of the book) . . . Erika Engelhaupt (”Gory Details: Adventures From the Dark Side of Science”) is in conversation with Amy Stewart at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Joyce Maynard (”Count the Ways”) is in conversation with Meredith Hall at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets cost $5 for admission, or $30.80 for admission and copy of the book to be picked up in-store, or $33.80 for admission and a shipped copy of the book) . . . Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy, and Carey Pietsch (“The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom”) read at 9 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
WEDNESDAY
Alondra Bobadilla (”With Clipped Wings”) reads in-person at 6 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Kristen Radtke (”Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness”) is in conversation with Nina MacLaughlin at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Elizabeth Hinton (”America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s”) is in conversation with Derecka Purnell at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Megan Miranda (”Such a Quiet Place”) is in conversation with Rachel Hawkins at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Sylvia True (”Where Madness Lies”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library.
THURSDAY
Hanna Halperin (”Something Wild”) is in conversation with Randy Susan Meyers at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Heidi Pitlor (”Impersonation”) is in conversation with Tom Perrotta at 7 p.m. in-person at Porter Square Books . . . Dr. Stephanie Pinder-Amaker and Dr. Lauren Wadsworth (”Did That Just Happen?!: Beyond “Diversity” — Creating Sustainable and Inclusive Organizations”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan, and Tony Cliff (“Bubble”) read at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
FRIDAY
Stuart Neville (”The Ghosts of Belfast”) is in conversation with Val McDermid at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
