‘The White Lotus’ takes ‘Fantasy Island’ to a different plane

HBO’s “The White Lotus,” premiering Sunday at 9 p.m., is many things, one of which is a deep take on “Fantasy Island.” The new six-episode miniseries, sharply written and directed by Mike White of “Enlightened,” borrows the premise of that ABC relic, as it follows a few weeklong guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. But the tone is by turns tragic, satiric, and richly and existentially melodramatic, as the batch of wealthy vacationers look out at the glorious ocean and see nothing but their own misery. Meanwhile, the hotel workers struggle to contain their contempt, with the manager, Murray Bartlett’s Armand, finding private joy in layering his luxury service with thick passive-aggression.

The cast is all aces, upstairs and downstairs, embracing the beautiful character ambiguity woven into White’s script. There is a honeymoon couple played by Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy, who is unnervingly good as a spoiled preppy whose masculinity is threatened when they’re put in the wrong suite. The more he fixates, the more she wonders if she has made a huge mistake. Connie Britton is a powerhouse as a CEO whose husband (Steve Zahn) is undergoing various traumas, while their two kids are forced to look up from their phones, for good and for ill.