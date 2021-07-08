Cryptocurrency startup Circle going public via a SPAC

By merging with Concord Acquisition Corp., Circle’s shares will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange without requiring the lengthy procedures of a traditional initial public offering. The SPAC merger is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021, the company said.

Financial tech startup Circle Internet Financial said on Thursday that it would go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that values the firm at $4.5 billion.

The company said it is in the process of settling an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into improper trading of some digital tokens. The settlement is expected to cost $10.4 million, Circle said. Separately, the company said it is having a dispute with one of its advisers, Financial Technology Partners, over fees for the SPAC deal. FT Partners is seeking 9% of what Circle shareholders receive, but no lawsuit has been filed yet, Circle said.

Boston-based Circle runs a platform to facilitate transactions in digital currencies like bitcoin. The company is also developing its own digital currency, called US Dollar Coin or USDC. Unlike bitcoin and most other cryptocurrencies, Circle’s USDC is a so-called stablecoin: Each USDC is backed by a dollar of standard US currency, so its price shouldn’t see the wild swings that have hit other currencies.

Advertisement

As part of the merger, Circle will raise almost $700 million in fresh capital from investors including Marshall Wace LLP, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and Adage Capital Management LP. The funds will add to the $440 million private fundraising that Circle just completed in May.

The new money will fuel Circle’s growth into new areas, co-founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire said.

“Through this strategic transaction and ultimate public debut, we are taking an even bigger step forward, with the capital and relationships needed to build a global-scale internet financial services company that can help businesses everywhere to connect into a more open, inclusive and effective global economic system,” Allaire said in statement.

Advertisement

The company’s new stock ticker will be “CRCL.”

One difference between a traditional IPO and a SPAC merger is that a company going public via the traditional method typically does not offer forecasts of future results but merging companies can.

So Circle forecast that its revenue would reach $115 million for 2021 and hit $886 million by 2023. And while it forecast a loss of $76 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for 2021, it said it expected to have a profit of $76 million in 2023 on that basis.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.