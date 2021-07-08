FDA approves update that narrows patient population for Bigoen Alzheimer’s therapy

Biogen said on Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration approved changes to the prescribing information for its Alzheimer’s therapy, restricting use to those with early symptoms of the fatal illness.

When the FDA approved the therapy last month, it did not limit its use to any subset of patients. The disease afflicts an estimated 5.8 million Americans and is the country’s sixth leading cause of death.

However, Cambridge-based Biogen tested the drug, called Aduhelm, only in patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s, a population estimated to be about 2 million people in the United States. Under the updated prescribing information, the FDA indicated that the therapy should be used only by those with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease or mild Alzheimer’s dementia.