FDA approves update that narrows patient population for Bigoen Alzheimer’s therapy

Biogen said on Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration approved changes to the prescribing information for its Alzheimer’s therapy, restricting use to those with early symptoms of the fatal illness.
When the FDA approved the therapy last month, it did not limit its use to any subset of patients. The disease afflicts an estimated 5.8 million Americans and is the country’s sixth leading cause of death.
However, Cambridge-based Biogen tested the drug, called Aduhelm, only in patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s, a population estimated to be about 2 million people in the United States. Under the updated prescribing information, the FDA indicated that the therapy should be used only by those with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease or mild Alzheimer’s dementia.
Biogen said in a statement that “there are no safety or effectiveness data on initiating treatment at earlier or later stages of the disease than were studied.”
The company said it submitted what is known as a “label update” after discussions with prescribing physicians, the FDA, and patient advocates. Biogen took the step to “further clarify” the patient population that took part in three clinical trials of Aduhelm, Alfred Sandrock, Biogen’s head of research and development, said in the statement.
On June 23, more than two weeks after the FDA’s controversial approval of the drug, Biogen and its partner, Japanese drug firm Eisai, said that Aduhelm was intended for those in the early symptomatic stage of the disease. In a rare move, the agency approved the treatment over the near- unanimous objection of a special advisory committee.
Biogen’s therapy requires requires hour-long intravenous infusions every four weeks, and its list price is $56,000 a year.
