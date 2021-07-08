James Carmody heads for Boca Raton after a long run as GM of the Seaport Hotel

After nearly 17 years running the Seaport Hotel for owner Fidelity Investments, James Carmody is checking out for warmer climes.

Carmody, a respected leader in Boston’s hospitality industry, is taking a senior management role at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Florida, Michael Aalto, a Fidelity spokesman, confirmed. The Boca resort is owned by MSD Capital, which manages billionaire Michael Dell’s personal investments, and is managed by Hilton Worldwide.

“Besides being a fixture at the hotel, Jim has been a mainstay in the community, staying close to the issues that are important to both the hospitality industry and the City of Boston,” Aalto said in a statement to the Globe. “Most recently, his guidance through the current pandemic has been indispensable. We have been fortunate for Jim’s time here with us and wish him all the best.”