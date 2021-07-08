State looks to protect lobster beds from wind turbines

Maine’s governor has signed off on a prohibition of offshore wind projects in state waters in a bid to ease concerns voiced by members of the commercial fishing industry. Democratic Governor Janet Mills is a supporter of wind power, and last month signed a bill to help create the nation’s first floating offshore wind research area. That project would be located in federal waters. Mills said in a statement Wednesday the new law reflects “our belief that these efforts should occur in federal waters farther off our coast through a research array that can help us establish the best way for Maine to embrace the vast economic and environmental benefits of offshore wind.” As much as three-quarters of Maine’s commercial lobster harvesting takes place in state waters closer to the coast. Members of the industry have voiced concern that developing wind projects in the Gulf of Maine could make it harder to harvest lobsters. The Mills administration is working with the University of Maine and New England Aqua Ventus on the research array. The administration said the project will contain up to 12 turbines. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates continue to fall

Mortgage rates continued to fall this week, tracking a decline in yields on Treasury securities as the bond market continues to signal concerns over the strength of the recovery from the pandemic recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.90 percent from 2.98 percent last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.03 percent a year ago. The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, fell to 2.20 percent from 2.26 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

GM recalling diesel pickups again over faulty engine block heater cords

General Motors is recalling more than 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the United States for a second time because the engine block heater cords can short circuit and cause fires. The recall covers certain 2017 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickups with 6.6-liter diesel engines and optional engine block heaters. The heaters are used to keep the block warm in extreme cold temperatures. GM said it has reports of 24 fires potentially caused by the problem from Dec. 3, 2019, through May 28, 2021. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

Netflix expands deal with Shonda Rhimes

Netflix announced an expanded creative deal with prolific producer Shonda Rhimes, adding feature films, gaming, merchandise, and live events to their collaboration. Under the accord, Netflix will also invest in and provide financial and technical support for diversity and inclusion efforts at Rhimes’s company Shondaland, the parties said Thursday. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Shondaland’s “Bridgerton,” a historical drama, delivered one of the most-watched shows ever on Netflix, seen by 82 million member households in its first four weeks, the streaming service said. It is becoming the basis for a series of projects, in much the same way Hollywood studios build franchises around superheroes and other characters. Future projects include three more seasons of “Bridgerton” and a new series, “Inventing Anna,” which is being produced by Rhimes and her longstanding production partner Betsy Beers, who is also participating in the expanded deal. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Post-pandemic growth creating boom in coal use

The surging, post-pandemic US economy is driving an unexpected boom in coal, the latest sign that demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel remains resilient. American coal production this year will swell 15 percent to meet stronger demand for electricity at home and abroad, according to the US Energy Department’s July outlook. That would be the most since at least 1990 and nearly double the 8 percent increase projected in May, when the economic rebound was still in earlier stages of recovery. The shift underscores the vicious circle of climate change as more extreme temperatures drive power demand just as extensive drought cuts output from hydropower dams. That prompts utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel, a pattern also exacerbated by high natural gas prices. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter backs down, will follow India’s new Internet rules

Twitter has pledged to “fully comply” with India’s new Internet regulations, caving in a dispute with the government over rules that critics say curtail privacy and free speech. Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, and others have already started generating user grievance reports, as required by the new rules. Twitter, which was involved in a ferocious confrontation with Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over the rules, was holding out. Prasad resigned from the ministry this week. Officials have demanded Facebook and Twitter take down hundreds of posts this year, divulge sensitive user information, and submit to a regulatory regime that includes potential jail terms for executives if companies don’t comply. While the government accuses social media companies of infringing on the nation’s digital sovereignty, tech companies say the rules violate users’ rights to privacy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

Cost to ship a boxload from China to US nears $10,000

The cost to ship a boxload of goods to the United States from China edged close to $10,000 as the world’s biggest economy keeps vacuuming up imports amid slower recoveries from the pandemic from Europe to Asia. The spot rate for a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Los Angeles increased to $9,631, up 5 percent from the previous week and 229 percent higher than a year ago, according to the Drewry World Container Index published Thursday. The prospect of $10,000-a-box charges for the busy Asia-to-US route would’ve been unthinkable to most shipping analysts before the pandemic. The average rate for shipping from Shanghai to Los Angeles was less than $1,800 per container from 2011 to March 2020, Drewry data show. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEATLESS ‘MEAT’

Beyond Meat to sell plant-based faux-chicken tenders

Beyond Meat’s breaded faux-chicken tenders launched Thursday, ending a long wait for investors hoping to see if the company can replicate its success in plant-based beef. Chicken is the most popular meat in the United States, so converting even a portion of existing demand to plant-based would be a boon. Still, Beyond’s fava-bean-based tenders — its first new mass-market “animal” since it launched a pea-derived sausage in 2017 — are entering a crowded market with a smaller rollout than other national launches, in fewer than 400 US restaurants. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Stellantis pledges that nearly all its models will have electric versions by 2025

Stellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors. CEO Carlos Tavares said that by 2025, 98 percent of its models in Europe and North America will have electric versions. He said the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is developing four electric vehicle platforms with ranges from 311 to 497 miles. The models include a fully electric Ram pickup and Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as small cars. There even will be an electric Dodge muscle car. The company said it will use its electric commercial vehicle expertise from Europe to build EV models worldwide. — ASSOCIATED PRESS