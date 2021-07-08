A beautiful view of the water from every table at Talise in Gloucester’s Annisquam

The back story Talise sits on Lobster Cove in a building where Nico and Amelia Monday operated The Market Restaurant for a decade before closing (the name Market is still on the facade so don’t drive yourself crazy looking for the Talise marquee). Before this venture, owner-chef Joshua Smith worked at Short & Main in Gloucester, another restaurant the Mondays own. The new spot is named for Joshua and Ariel Smith’s daughter, Emerson Talise Smith, age 2; the couple also have a son, Oliver, 4. The Native American word talise means “lovely waters,” says Joshua. Before they opened the restaurant last summer, “we were sitting there, we knew the concept and we were struggling with the name,” he says. “We thought of Talise.” The view from almost anywhere you sit — in the dining room, or on an enclosed porch or open patio – is indeeed lovely. Like many restaurants with patios, Talise has to close the outdoor space when it rains. If there’s a downpour, the staff tries to move patio customers inside. Some reservations cancel when they read an inclement weather forecast. That’s when the Annisquam neighbors descend on the place. “They know they can come get a table and there’s going to be cancellations,” says Joshua. It has a way of working out, he says.

Why Because Annisquam is breathtakingly beautiful — and who doesn’t want to dine by a picturesque cove in summer?

What to eat There are a handful of appetizers, and a few entrees and desserts on the menu, which is driven by what’s growing on neighboring farms and what’s in local waters. It’s not entirely seafood, though there’s plenty. Menu prices put the place in the special-night-out category. The chef tries to match the food to the weather; some nights temperatures cool to 65 degrees and the wind blows, so he might prepare more substantial food, but there are also evenings when it’s muggy and the air is still. During a heat wave recently, beautifully prepared local scallops on delicious, smoky Maine yellow-eyed beans seemed too heavy for the steamy night; tuna tartare made with homemade Korean gochujang mixed with aioli was a little hot, delightful, and refreshing.

What to drink The wine list is contemporary and timidly adventurous. Jean-Baptiste Adam Crémant d’Alsace, a natural rosé, has a creamy texture and is complex beyond expectations — just right to start your dinner or sip with your fish.

The takeaway Above the bar, you see the words “Isn’t She Lovely,” from the song Stevie Wonder wrote when his daughter, Aisha, was born. It may be what you’re thinking as you overlook the cove, its boats bobbing along the docks. But it isn’t just the water that’s lovely. It’s also the place, well run under Ariel Smith’s guidance. You feel welcome and well cared for in this happy establishment.

33 River Road, Annisquam, Gloucester, 978-515-7814, www.taliserestaurant.com

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.