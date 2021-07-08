‘EyeOpener’ co-anchor loves Vegas, massages, and — for a change — sleeping in on vacation

Even though she’s not a big gambler, WCVB Channel 5′s Antoinette Antonio can’t get enough of Las Vegas — in large part because her parents live there. And while she enjoys spending time with them, she also appreciates the help they provide with her two young sons. The Orange County, Calif., native recently celebrated her eight-year anniversary at WCVB, where she co-anchors the station’s “EyeOpener” newscasts with Doug Meehan (“My alarm goes off at 1:15 in the morning,” she said), and “NewsCenter 5 at Noon” with Erika Tarantal. Prior to going on the air in Boston, Antonio was a morning anchor and reporter at KOB-TV in Albuquerque for seven years. Antonio, 40, said she enjoys living in Boston, but working the morning shift and being a mom don’t afford her much time to partake in all it has to offer — including, she said, trying out its many “amazing” restaurants. We caught up with Antonio — who lives in a suburb south of Boston with her husband, Jeremy Fine (who works in video production), their two sons, Greyson, 4, and Weston, 3, and their rescue greyhound, Lola Bella — to talk about all things travel.

Las Vegas ... and no, I am not a big gambler. My parents live there, so it’s great to have free baby-sitting while my husband and I check in to a hotel and have a few nights to ourselves for a change. Of course, also great to see my family, too! So whenever we go — we try to get out there at least once a year — we get both family time and treat ourselves to nice dinners, cocktails at the pool, and honestly just sleeping in.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Well, that definitely depends on location: In Las Vegas, it’s vodka tonic; an island destination, pina colada or Painkiller; and in New Mexico, where my husband is from, it’s a margarita … to name a few. For food, I always like to try local cuisine — especially in other countries. When we were in Thailand, we ate street food everywhere we went.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Turks and Caicos, because that’s where my 40th birthday celebration was supposed to happen last year. But we had to cancel because of the pandemic. We just recently rescheduled it for the fall and we’re just going to call it my 40¾ birthday! So if anyone has any suggestions, let me know since I have never been.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

This is going to sound really mushy, but my husband, Jeremy. He really is the best travel buddy. He is so easygoing and laid-back ... he lets me choose whatever I want to do, and we always genuinely have a good time together. Aside from him, I would have to say my phone. I look back at my younger years and wonder how I traveled around Spain, France, Italy, and Japan before the iPhone days.

Aisle or window?

Aisle ... because 99 percent of the time we are traveling with our kids and you never know when someone will need to use the potty!

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Going to the Philippines with my sister and dad when I was 8 years old. I was the first person in my family born in the United States and at that point I hadn’t met many of my extended family members. We camped on the beach, went horseback riding, rode in jeepneys and tuk-tuks, got roadside mangos and sodas in plastic bags ... just really simple stuff that was so much fun at that age. I also remember my dad working a second job for a whole year to pay for that trip because he wanted to make it special for my sister and me.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Getting a massage. OK, multiple massages sometimes. We went to Thailand for our honeymoon and massages cost about 300 baht, which is like $9 I think? I would get one at least once — maybe even twice — a day while Jeremy walked around looking for something to do.

Best travel tip?

Don’t try to plan the “perfect” trip. There are always going to be hiccups, whether it be a delayed or canceled flight, the hotel isn’t what you expected, someone gets sick — which happened to both my husband and me years ago in Jamaica. ... This especially goes for family trips. Vacations are a lot of work with little kids. I read something the other day that said if your kids just want to snack all day and don’t want to eat meals ... hey, at least they are fed, right? Best advice I have ever heard.

JULIET PENNINGTON