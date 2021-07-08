I know he talks about other women

Q. There’s a guy in my friend group who’s asked me out on a couple of platonic dates and has been very nice to me. He’s said some very sweet things to me and has been very patient. He has been clear about his feelings.

After I said no to his romantic requests, he came to me and asked if we could still be friends. Moral of the story: He’s just been really understanding about everything.

But here’s the catch: I’m struggling because I know that I could like him if I let myself. Prior to him asking me on a date, we weren’t very close, but we were friends and I know a lot about him. Except … it’s all the wrong things. He had a girlfriend and would talk about other women while with her, and I just know I don’t want that in a relationship. That doesn’t work for me. I can’t have a boyfriend who is constantly talking about other girls.

I kind of confronted him about this, and he basically said that if we were in a relationship, I would be the only person he talks to/about. But having experienced his previous actions, I’m concerned I would be setting myself up to get hurt. He’s been nothing but kind to me and he has a good personality and he is a Christian, which is important in my life. My question is: Should I give him a chance and see what happens or go with my gut and leave it alone?

TAKE A CHANCE?

A. You didn’t tell us how he spoke about these other women. Was he saying disrespectful things about them? Was he stating to random acquaintances that he wanted to try to cheat on his girlfriend with these women? If that’s the case, then yeah, I understand why your gut is yelling, “No thank you.”

But depending on what was really said, it sounds like a small percentage of your gut wants to know more. Sure, he can promise that he’d be different with you, but why? What did he learn from that last relationship? Why did he stay in it? You said you “kind of confronted him” with these questions, but why not go all in? You’re also making decisions about your friendship with him right now. If you want to know something, ask.

Please know that there’s no reason to make a decision right now, no matter how he answers. You can stay as you are — just thinking. You can even be on the fence about a friendship. Sure, maybe he’ll run off and find another significant other, but that’s OK. It’ll give you the chance to see whether he’s any different in another relationship.

I just think that when you’re this much of a maybe — with so many iffy feelings — there’s no reason to make big decisions. Don’t let a fear of missing out push you into anything that makes you uncomfortable.

There will be others.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I don’t think she should go on a date with him because I don’t think she’ll actually give him a fair shot. She has all of these preconceived notions about him without really knowing him well. He’s going to be playing “catch-up” with her forever. It doesn’t seem right.

BIFFYDITZMEYER





^So what if she doesn’t give him a fair shot? There’s clearly something about him that attracts her. Her mind is clearly not settled regarding his potential to be her BF. The only way to figure out whether he has any decent potential for her is to go out with him.

HARRISBSTONE





If you are into him then give it a go! But don’t punish the guy for mistakes he has made in the past — if you can’t start with a clean slate and trust him without snooping or always asking about his conversations then move on.

THENURSE





Date a man who is already the man you want him to be.

BIGSIGH

