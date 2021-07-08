fb-pixel Skip to main content
A new ramen spot in Chinatown, plus beer dinners and champagne brunches

Restaurant news you can use.

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated July 8, 2021, 20 minutes ago
Ramen from Wakuwaku in Chinatown.
Openings: Wakuwaku Ramen is now open in Boston’s Chinatown (2 Tyler St.), serving several varieties of ramen plus lots of apps: fried octopus balls and crab croquettes, grilled mackerel, duck buns, and more.

Reopenings: Epoch has reopened at the Exeter Inn in Exeter, N.H., (90 Front St.) — now styled as a gastropub. Visit Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. for grilled fish, mussels, house-made sausages, fire pits, and a live grilling station. There’s also Sunday brunch.

Brunch: Visit Encore Boston Harbor in Everett (1 Broadway) for a weekly champagne brunch, happening Sundays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. through July. Enjoy live music, lawn games, and a $55 per person buffet (remember buffets?), plus margarita flights and a Bloody Mary bar.

Relocations: Pho Viet, a longtime favorite at Allston’s Super 88 Food Court, has a new home in Brookline (1022 Commonwealth Ave.). Slurp pho and dig into rice plates and banh mi daily from 11 a.m.

Dinners: Littleburg Vegetable Kitchen stages a pop-up with Cambridge’s Lamplighter Brewing (284 Broadway) on Saturday, July 18 — their first of the season. Enjoy four-courses of plant-based cooking (squash blossoms, zucchini pancakes, hazelnut baklava), plus curated beer pairings. Tickets are $71; dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.lamplighterbrewing.com to reserve.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.

