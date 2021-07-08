A new ramen spot in Chinatown, plus beer dinners and champagne brunches

Reopenings : Epoch has reopened at the Exeter Inn in Exeter, N.H., (90 Front St.) — now styled as a gastropub. Visit Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. for grilled fish, mussels, house-made sausages, fire pits, and a live grilling station. There’s also Sunday brunch.

Openings : Wakuwaku Ramen is now open in Boston’s Chinatown (2 Tyler St.), serving several varieties of ramen plus lots of apps: fried octopus balls and crab croquettes, grilled mackerel, duck buns, and more.

Brunch: Visit Encore Boston Harbor in Everett (1 Broadway) for a weekly champagne brunch, happening Sundays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. through July. Enjoy live music, lawn games, and a $55 per person buffet (remember buffets?), plus margarita flights and a Bloody Mary bar.

Advertisement

Relocations: Pho Viet, a longtime favorite at Allston’s Super 88 Food Court, has a new home in Brookline (1022 Commonwealth Ave.). Slurp pho and dig into rice plates and banh mi daily from 11 a.m.

Dinners: Littleburg Vegetable Kitchen stages a pop-up with Cambridge’s Lamplighter Brewing (284 Broadway) on Saturday, July 18 — their first of the season. Enjoy four-courses of plant-based cooking (squash blossoms, zucchini pancakes, hazelnut baklava), plus curated beer pairings. Tickets are $71; dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.lamplighterbrewing.com to reserve.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.