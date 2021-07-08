Picks for summertime dining with kids

The good news is, far from the temptations of home, mine aren’t getting up from our dining room table 100 times to use the bathroom during dinner, and the allure of eating around other humans is still there (for the time being). But it’s tougher to find places that combine great outdoor seating — or picnic-friendly packaging — with kid-approved menus, and far be it from me to bring my energetic offspring to an al fresco restaurant where a couple is enjoying their first dinner out together in 16 months.

I’ve finally begun eating at restaurants with my (too young for vaccines) kids again — outside for now. How about you? Have you ventured back to restaurants with your brood?

Advertisement

As such, here are a few of my summertime suggestions, where your kids can blend in and chow down.

Sign up for our parenting newsletter, In the Family Way. Heather Hopp-Bruce

Alcove

Why go: food with a view

Alcove has a central location (close to the Esplanade, TD Garden, Museum of Science, et cetera) and a prime perch where Boston Harbor connects to the Charles River, accessible by water taxi. Get scratch-made mac and cheese, Impossible burgers, and chicken tenders, plus mocktails in a setting that makes you feel like you’re on vacation, even if you’re just out for the night.

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston. 617-248-0050, www.alcoveboston.com

A look at Alcove's patio on Lovejoy Wharf. Alcove

B&B Fish

Why go: an unusual post-beach pit stop

A twist on your traditional North Shore seafood shanty: Here, chef Jason Santos (Buttermilk & Bourbon, Citrus & Salt) serves traditional plates (fried clams, fried scallops), plus edgier fried goodies, too, from Louisiana crawfish tails to pickles to Oreos. My children inhaled the honey-glazed biscuits with cinnamon butter in mere moments, and sauce fiends will enjoy choosing from the many dipping options, from buttermilk ranch to white BBQ to the parent-friendly tarragon tartar.

195 Pleasant St., Marblehead. 781-990-1739, www.bandbfish.com

Advertisement

Coppersmith

Why go: a relaxed night out

This South Boston hangout has a mellow rooftop patio where grown-ups can sip margaritas poured for four, while the menu is approachable for kids and adults alike: pizzas, sliders, tacos, and even fried Oreos. Plus: easy parking out back.

40 W. Third St., South Boston. 617-658-3452, www.coppersmithboston.com

Lauren Todd and her grandchildren settled onto a bench to consume their treats at Kimball Farm. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Kimball Farm

Why go: dinner and entertainment

The Westford location has long been known for big-as-your-face ice cream sundaes (does anybody actually ever finish one?), but I’m recommending it for the reassuring menu of kid-friendly dishes — grilled cheese and bacon, chicken tenders, hot dogs — and the array of on-site amusements, from mini golf to bumper boats and a zip line. It’s not every day you can have a frappe and drive a bumper car in the same evening (do the bumper cars first).

400 Littleton Road, Westford. 978-486-3891, www.kimballfarm.com

La Tacodilla

Why go: the perfect beach picnic

If you’re on Cape Cod with your family this summer, please check out this place. I got the idea from a Project Takeout write-up a few months ago, and it didn’t disappoint. This little trailer in a West Dennis parking lot, adjacent to the Clean Slate Eatery, serves dorado-style tacos — crispy corn tortillas griddled on a flattop and stuffed with gloriously oily, savory meats; avocados and cheese; and grilled shrimp with a side of horseradish-spiked green sauce (my favorite). We brought a whole mess of tacos to our friends on the beach this week, and our kids devoured queso (not too rich), guacamole, and sugary churros with a tub of chocolate sauce. It’s the ideal oceanfront lunch.

Advertisement

702 Main St., West Dennis. 508-292-8817, www.cleanslateeatery.com

Mida Newton

Why go: award-winning food in a casual setting

The South End sensation from Food & Wine “Best New Chefs in America” winner Douglass Williams just opened a spinoff in Newtonville, complete with patio and lots of charred, thin-crust, sooty-as-it-should-be pizza: cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and more. The nicest thing is, it’s easier to park here than in the city.

261 Walnut St., Newton. 617-546-8010, www.midarestaurant.com

Neighborhood Kitchen's Haitian spaghetti. Neighborhood Kitchen

Neighborhood Kitchen

Why go: an inventive menu with comforting spins

An Asian-Haitian mashup with flavors that go beyond your typical mac-and-cheese and tenders, courtesy of Mattapan native Eddie George, also known as Chef Flexx. And flexible he is, making red velvet or honey cornbread waffles, Haitian spaghetti (spicy pasta tossed with hot dogs — what could be better?), chicken wings, fried ice cream, and so much more. The menu is huge, the service is cheerful, and the food travels well. Portions are big, so you’ll have lunch tomorrow, too.

84 Spring St., Medford. 781-391-9000, www.nkboston.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.