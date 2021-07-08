Seven great places to grab a drink in Newport

The Newport equivalent of Boston’s Cheers, Benjamin’s Raw Bar has an entire wall devoted to regulars who come in to sip from their personal bottles of Grand Marnier, displayed along the back bar. Slurp oysters and topneck clams and dig into seafood at this unpretentious neighborhood spot. 254 Thames Street, 401-846-8768, benjaminsrawbar.com

The place to make an entrance is Forty 1° North’s swanky dockside Pavilion lounge surrounded by boats. Book a table reservation for a meal or slide into a bar seat, high top, sofa, or armchair for cocktails with one of the best marina views in the city by the sea. 351 Thames Street, 401-846-8018, 41north.com

3. THE HOTEL VIKING

Savor the view from the Top of Newport rooftop bar at the Hotel Viking with a panorama that spans the tops of Gilded Age mansions all the way to Newport Harbor. There’s a full bar with cocktails, bubbles, wine, and beer as well as a light bites menu of charcuterie and tartare. 1 Bellevue Avenue, 401-847-3300, hotelviking.com

4. THE WAYFINDER HOTEL

One of Newport’s newest staycation destinations has its own retro-styled restaurant and bar in Nomi Park, as well as another bar in The Poolshack, with its backyard party vibes and a smaller food and cocktail menu. (Non-hotel guests can make a pool reservation by calling the front desk.) The cocktails at both bars are works of art, impeccably mixing tropical fruit flavors and house-made syrups with top shelf spirits. 151 Admiral Kalbfus Road, 401-849-9880, nomiparknpt.com

5. NOREY’S

Originally opened as a breakfast and lunch spot in 2000, Norey’s was reinvented in 2009 with a focus on doing justice to craft beers. Known locally as beer geek nirvana, the bar and restaurant has always curated a collection of the most sought-after and rare New England IPAs, barrel-aged sours, stouts, and more from brewers around the world. 156 Broadway, Newport, 401-847-4971, noreys.com

6. THE PINEAPPLE CLUB

Gurney’s Pineapple Club — lounging poolside with a fruity drink in hand — is an idyllic spot with Newport Harbor, sailboats, and the Pell Bridge on the horizon. While cabana rentals are open only to hotel and marina guests, anyone can come and enjoy the atmosphere that includes a guest DJ on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. 1 Goat Island, 401-851-3340, gurneysresorts.com/newport

7. THE REEF

Blink and you might think you’ve been teleported to the Caribbean. Palm trees quiver in the breeze with an epic backdrop of yachts and sailboats. Order island-inspired cocktails while mulling over an international menu with items that represent the seven seas. 10 Howard Wharf, Newport, 401-324-5852, thereefnewport.com

Jamie Coelho is a senior editor and producer of The Dish food newsletter at Rhode Island Monthly magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com