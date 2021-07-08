After pandemic hiatus, Keith LeVan looks forward to football again

For Bentley offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Keith LeVan, a former pass-catching machine at Waltham High and the University of New Hampshire, that date also marked the beginning of a long hiatus from competition.

On Nov. 16, 2019, the Bentley University football team clinched the Northeast-10 Conference championship with a 38-0 victory over American International.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out Bentley’s 2020 season, but now the team will report for pre-season camp Aug. 8 in preparation for its season opener Sept. 3 against visiting West Chester.

Nearly 22 months will have elapsed between games.

``The wait was really tough, a very strange feeling. I watched more college and pro games on TV than ever before,’' recalled LeVan, who played on four UNH teams that advanced to the postseason playoffs.

Advertisement

A multi-sport athlete at Waltham High, he takes pride that over his four seasons of varsity football, the Hawks never lost to Brockton High on Thanksgiving Day.

Keith LeVan is now offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Bentley. SportsPix

At UNH, the versatile LeVan returned kickoffs and carried the ball on occasion, but his forte was receiving. He ranks fourth in the UNH career record book with 201 receptions and ninth with 2,234 receiving yards.

As a senior during the 2007 season, LeVan made 71 catches, 10th all-time for the Wildcats.

His first — and only — pass attempt in college turned into a 45-yard touchdown to jumpstart UNH to a big win over Delaware that season.

He remains close to several former teammates, including his buddy and UNH record-setting quarterback Ricky Santos from Bellingham, now quarterbacks coach at the university. LeVan also has great admiration for former Waltham High athletic director Bill Foley, who was a UNH football teammate of current head coach Sean McDonnell.

LeVan, 36, explored the marketing field for a few years after college graduation, but while working in Dedham, he would watch the Xaverian High team practices and the fire was rekindled to return to the sport as an assistant coach.

Advertisement

He started at Waltham High, moved on to Bentley and then UNH, and returned to Bentley prior to the 2019 season.

“As a player there were days when your body was screaming at you and you had to reach deep down for the mental toughness to persevere,” said LeVan, “and that’s a big step in connecting with your players.”

He resides in Waltham with his wife, Katie, a Waltham High graduate and marketing director at Aqueduct Technologies. Their second daughter, Tori, was born on July 2. Her older sister, Olivia, is 2 years old.

Levan’s ultimate goal away from football?

``Breaking 80 on the golf course,” he said. ``I had three rounds of 80 last year … so close.”

Who should we catch up with? Contact Marvin Pave with suggestions at marvin.pave@rcn.com.