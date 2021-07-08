Barry Cadden, compounding pharmacy owner, gets 14 years in case of tainted drugs that killed more than 100

The former owner of the notorious Framingham compounding pharmacy that sent out tainted drugs that killed more than 100 people has been resentenced to more than 14 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Barry Cadden, 54, previously of Wrentham, was sentenced Wednesday by US District Judge Richard G. Stearns to 174 months in prison on convictions stemming from the 2012 nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak.

The drugs sent out by the now-defunct New England Compounding Center sickened hundreds of people in 20 states in 2012, in the largest public health crisis ever caused by contaminated drugs, prosecutors said.