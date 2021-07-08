Barry Cadden, compounding pharmacy owner, gets 14 years in case of tainted drugs that killed more than 100

The former owner of the notorious Framingham compounding pharmacy that sent out tainted drugs that killed more than 100 people has been resentenced to more than 14 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Barry Cadden, 54, previously of Wrentham, was sentenced Wednesday by US District Judge Richard G. Stearns to 174 months in prison on convictions stemming from the 2012 nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak.
The drugs sent out by the now-defunct New England Compounding Center sickened hundreds of people in 20 states in 2012, in the largest public health crisis ever caused by contaminated drugs, prosecutors said.
Cadden was also ordered to pay forfeiture of $1.4 million and restitution of $82 million, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office said Wednesday in a statement.
Advertisement
Cadden was convicted of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, mail fraud, and introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud and mislead.
Cadden was originally sentenced in June 2017 by Judge Stearns to nine years in prison, three years of supervised release, and forfeiture of $7.5 million. Prosecutors appealed the sentencing to the First US Circuit Court of Appeals and won. The court sent the case back to the lower court for resentencing.
Codefendant Glenn Chin, NECC’s former supervisory pharmacist, whose sentence prosecutors also successfully challenged, was scheduled to be resentenced Thursday by Judge Stearns, prosecutors said.
Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.