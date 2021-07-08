Sweet summer memories are made at local candy stores

As the fourth generation of her family to run Hilliards Chocolates in North Easton, Maegan McCarthy Dec knows that shopping in a candy store “should be a memorable and unique event. People are happy when they come in and they tend to wander around just taking in the whole experience.”

“A visit to a candy store should be an ohh my gosh experience,” said Pam Griffin, owner of Chocolate Therapy in Framingham with her husband, David. “For us crafting fine chocolates is an art form. Each one needs to taste good and look good.”

From the mouth-watering aroma of fine chocolates to the sparkling rainbow colors of rock candy, there’s nothing quite like a candy store to captivate the senses.

After missing the candy shop experience due to the pandemic last summer, customers are now thrilled to treat themselves to a piece or two of Hilliards’ secret-family-recipe fudge, a passion fruit artisan truffle at Chocolate Therapy, or salt water taffy from the iconic Swell Willey’s — a fixture at Salisbury Beach since 1913.

“Swell Willey’s hold a special place in people’s hearts,” said Ally Amorello, general manager. “It is more than nostalgia, it is an important summer tradition for families as is salt water taffy.”

Ally Amorello is general manager of Swell Willey's at Salisbury Beach. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Beautiful bags of the pastel-colored taffy greet customers entering Swell Willey’s.

Salt water taffy originated in Atlantic City, N.J., in the 1880s, according to www.britannica.com. It contains no actual salt water from the ocean, but may have received its name from an Atlantic City Boardwalk candy shop that flooded in 1883.

No matter the origin, the soft taffy remains popular, especially during a trip to the beach.

“We can go through 50 pounds a week,” said Amorello, “and another 50 pounds of just the peanut butter taffy. Every customer has a favorite flavor and candy.”

As popular as salt water taffy is in summer, chocolates are at the heart of any candy store.

Chocolate Therapy is known for the variety and unique flavor combinations of its handcrafted chocolate truffles.

David Griffin shows a single Simply Peanut Butter truffle that was released from a mold at Chocolate Therapy in Framingham. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“We have customers that make trips for our product that drive from Andover, Clinton, Boston, all across Massachusetts and all across the US,” said Griffin. “We have monthly repeat customers and some weekly that come for their chocolate fix.”

“Flavor selections change with the seasons,” added Griffin. “This summer we are featuring strawberry-lime truffles and a horchata truffle made with cinnamon.”

Hilliards is currently featuring a refreshing lemon-lavender truffle, and customers find their chocolate lighthouses irresistible.

Maegan McCarthy Dec and her sister Erin McCarthy at Hilliards Chocolates in North Easton. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

At Swell Willey’s, childhood favorites never go out of style. On a recent visit, Nancy Soucy of Epping, N.H., quickly scooped up a couple of chocolate caramel pops and a bag of peanut butter taffy before heading over to gaze at the vast array of handmade chocolates in the gleaming glass cases that run the whole length of the store.

“I came here as a kid and I haven’t been here in years,” said Soucy during the day trip she was sharing with her stepdaughter Joyce Kimani of Haverhill. “I remember the carousel, the beach, and of course Swell Willey’s. I had to get a caramel pop and the peanut butter taffy — they are the flavors of my childhood.”

Soucy’s experience is not unusual. According to Amorello, “customers have sweet memories that they love to share with family.”

Swell Willey's has been around since 1913. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Hilliards, which opened in the Wollaston section of Quincy in 1924, is also a multi-generational destination for candy lovers. McCarthy Dec’s grandfather moved the business in 1950 to North Easton, where it is now a landmark.

“A trip to Hilliards is a tradition for many families whether they be local or summer tourists,” said McCarthy Dec. “Parents and grandparents love to share the experience and their favorite treats with the next generation.”

“We have customers all the time that tell us they are visiting with their children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren,” said Swell Willey’s Amorello. “The world around them has changed, but Swell Willey’s has remained much the same. The tastes of their childhood make them feel like a kid again.”

From left, 8-year-old Connor Croteau and his 4-year-old brother Keegan Croteau of Lancaster visit Hilliards with their grandmother Diane Piechowski of Stoughton. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The longevity and popularity of independent candy stores are often a testament to the quality of their products and their ability to adjust to changing times while maintaining customer favorites.

“We have grown to three locations — North Easton, Norwell, and Mansfield — but we haven’t changed our recipes,” said McCarthy Dec of Hilliards, “and we don’t use preservatives.”

“We push the boundaries of taste and texture, combining exceptional ingredients in thoughtful and innovative ways that are delicious and unique,” said Chocolate Therapy’s Griffin. “We are dedicated to creating remarkable, locally produced chocolates.”

Pam Griffin cuts a sheet of carmel at Chocolate Therapy. The pieces will be coated in milk chocolate and topped with sea salt. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

To ease the guilt of indulging in chocolates, Griffin and Amorello stress there are health benefits to eating chocolate in moderation.

“Dark chocolate has antioxidants and is high in magnesium,” noted Amorello.

“There is emerging research suggesting that dark chocolate is the next superfood,” said Griffin. “We use some therapeutic and unique ingredients to create a fun and wonderful experience for our customers — blueberries, basil, sweet potato, honey, lavender and sage, cayenne, and bay leaf. Our chocolates indulge your senses, treat your body, and soothe your soul!”

In the 4-piece mini collection of Summer Truffles at Chocolate Therapy are, clockwise from top left: Passion Fruit & Hibiscus , Peanut Butter & Jelly, Strawberry Lime, and Horchata. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Salt Water Taffy is on display at Swell Willey's in Salisbury. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff