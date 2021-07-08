Crook Point Bascule Bridge is structurally sound after fire, city can preserve it

The old train bridge has been stuck in the upright position for decades, becoming a landmark in the Seekonk River. The state had proposed demolishing it, but the city moved to preserve it, with a design that would involve public spaces and LED lights on the stuck-up portion.

PROVIDENCE — An inspection of the Crook Point Bascule Bridge after a fire in late June revealed that it is structurally sound, and a transfer to the city to preserve it can move forward, the state Department of Transportation said Thursday.

After it caught fire on June 29, the DOT said it had to make sure it was structurally sound. The findings are in: The fire “did not cause any major damage to the steel superstructure of the bridge and the channel on the Seekonk River under the bridge is safe for boaters,” DOT said.

The DOT removed about 60 pieces of timber that were damaged in the fire.

The state in April agreed to transfer the bridge to the city for $1.

“With the finding that the bridge is structurally sound, the Department will move forward with the transfer and anticipates finalizing it later this summer pending approval by the City, the Rhode Island Public Rail Corporation, and the Providence Redevelopment Agency,” the DOT said.

The city recently unveiled the winner of a design competition to transform the bridge and the surrounding area into a public space.

