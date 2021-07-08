First white shark of season tagged in waters off Chatham

“Dr. Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries , working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, tagged the first white shark of the season off Chatham yesterday,” the posting said. “The shark was 12 ft.”

The conservancy confirmed the tagging via Facebook Thursday.

Researchers on Wednesday tagged a 12-foot white shark in waters off Chatham, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and Dr. Greg Skomal of the state Division of Marine Fisheries.

Skomal said via text message Thursday morning that the shark was a male and that it hasn’t yet been given a name. Naming’s a time-honored ritual of researchers who tag the mysterious beasts of the deep.

Wednesday’s shark was tagged off Monomoy Island, Skomal added.

Several people posted replies to the news on the conservancy’s Facebook page.

“Wow it’s a biggie 🦈.. congratulations on the tag!👏🏻,” one woman wrote, complete with a charming shark emoji.

“Just in time for Shark Week,” another person added.

The tagging Wednesday came after another shark was seen feasting on a seal close to shore in Provincetown on June 26.

Another great white shark was spotted off Orleans Beach the following day, according to the conservancy, where it ate a seal “a couple hundred yards off the beach.” A shark was also spotted off Chatham later that afternoon by a pilot.

There were two other sightings earlier last month that temporarily closed Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.