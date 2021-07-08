Gas grill sparked Millville house fire, officialssay

The cause of the fire at the home on Chestnut Hill Road was ruled accidental, Millville Fire Chief Ronald S. Landry and state fire marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint statement.

A fire that displaced three residents from a home in Millville on the Fourth of July was likely sparked by a grass grill on a rear porch, officials said Thursday.

The fire was reported around 11:05 p.m. and the grill had been used earlier in the night, the statement said. The fire

Investigators from the Millville Fire Department and State Police assigned to the fire marshal’s office determined the fire spread quickly from the rear exterior of the home to the attic, the statement said.

Advertisement

Millville Fire responded to the home after being alerted by 911 calls and extinguished the fire upon arrival.

Landry encourages residents to practice safe grilling techniques throughout the summer.

“Summertime is grilling season, so it’s important to remember that gas grills should always be at least 10 feet from the side of a building and never beneath a roof, overhang, or tree branches.” Chief Landry said. “After each use, and before disconnecting the propane tank, be sure to shut off the gas at the tank. Fortunately, residents were alerted to the fire by functioning smoke alarms and no one was injured.”

Ostroskey also urged people to be careful when using a grill.

“Over the past five years, Massachusetts fire departments responded to more than 425 fires involving grills, hibachis, and barbecues,” he said. “These fires caused 15 civilian injuries, six firefighter injuries, and $4 million in property damage. Gas grills are safe and convenient when used properly, so always follow the instructions in your owner’s manual for proper handling, care, and maintenance.”

Advertisement

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.