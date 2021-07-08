Heavy rains and possible flash flooding expected when Tropical Storm Elsa roars through region

“Heavy rainfall late Thursday night through Friday afternoon will introduce the potential for localized flooding across southern New England, as Tropical Storm Elsa moves across the region,” forecasters wrote Thursday.

The National Weather Service said most of Thursday will provide a sunny break between the overnight thunderstorms that clattered across the region until conditions turn turbulent once again.

Tropical Storm Elsa is due in Southern New England late Thursday, generating warnings of tropical storm conditions and possible flash flooding for large parts of the region.

“A dry period of weather for the remainder of [Thursday] morning into midday. Thereafter...scattered thunderstorms from west to east with the risk for a few strong to severe storms in western MA/CT,’' forecasters wrote.

Tropical Storm Elsa - the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season - is continuing its northward track and the National Hurricane Center Thursday issued tropical storm warning for New England.

“Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to track near Block Island and the south coast Friday. The strongest winds should arrive Friday morning and will be focused on areas near the coast, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands,’' forecasters wrote. “The threat for flooding rain should be greatest across interior southern New England where the heaviest rain is expected to fall. Elsa will rapidly exit the region by Friday night.”

The arrival of Elsa comes after the region was battered, once again, by powerful thunderstorms that started late Wednesday and continued into early Thursday, downing trees, causing a small number of power outages, and dropping hail in some parts of the state, officials said.

About 1,300 electrical customers were without power Thursday morning as crews worked to reconnect power lines, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Because the storms were scattered, there were wide variations in rainfall accumulations, Bill Leatham, a weather service meteorologist said Wednesday. The heaviest rains fell on a band stretching from about Orange to Barre, where totals were around 2 inches, but other parts of the state received as little as 1/10 of an inch, he said.

There were numerous reports of tree downs across the region, including several reports of limbs or trees that downed power lines in Dracut, Lawrence, and Methuen, where hail about 1 inch in diameter fell just before 5 p.m., Leatham said.

Trees and wires were down on Spring Road and Tyler Street in Dracut and on Leonard Avenue in Lawrence, according to the weather service’s website.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.