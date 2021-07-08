High winds, lightning spark fires in Hopkinton

High winds toppled a tree near North Main Street, and it crashed into a power line, sparking a fire, firefighter Jim Frederick said. A wire broke under the tree, and sparks ignited with nearby trees, he said.

Hopkinton firefighters battled two fires Wednesday evening, after heavy thunderstorms that rolled through the town, according to the department.

The fire burned for several hours, until Eversource cut power to the area around 11:20 p.m., when fire crews could start to extinguish the blaze, Frederick said.

No injuries related to the broken powerline have been reported at this time, Frederick said. Firefighters are still on scene combatting the fire as of 11:20 p.m.

Another fire began earlier around 6:54 p.m., when lightning struck a shed on 44 Pleasant St., Frederick said. The fire caused heavy smoke in the area, but the fire did not spread outside the shed, he said.

The fire on 44 Pleasant St. was extinguished within an hour. There were no injuries, Frederick said.

