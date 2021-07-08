Maps: What to expect from Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to arrive in Massachusetts Friday morning to early afternoon, with forecasters predicting it will follow a track close to the I-95 corridor. The map below shows the storm situated over the Massachusetts coast around 2 p.m. Friday. Most of the state will experience increased rainfall and winds with the entire east and southeast portion of Massachusetts currently under tropical storm warnings. Elsa will rapidly exit the region by Friday night, according to forecasters.

When and where Elsa is expected to hit:

Tropical Storm Elsa barreled into Florida and southeast Georgia this week, leaving at least one person dead and several others injured. As of Thursday the storm was dumping heavy rain over North Carolina, and is expected next to travel north, eventually regaining strength and bringing heavy rainfall to New England. Here’s what to expect as Elsa hits Massachusetts.

Though Massachusetts will see thunderstorms and showers not associated with Elsa on Thursday afternoon, rain from the tropical storm will move in just after midnight, with the heaviest rain between 3 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, National Weather Service meteorologist Allan Dunham said Thursday.

The projected track for tropical storm Elsa. NOAA





Wind gusts for Tropical Storm Elsa NOAA

What to expect from the storm

Winds:

The strongest winds should arrive Friday morning and will be focused on areas near the coast, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands. A tropical storm warning was issued at 5 a.m. Thursday for tropical-storm-force winds expected in Chatham, Falmouth, and Provincetown within the next 36 hours. These areas could see winds up to 58 to 73 mph. The strongest winds will occur between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday as Elsa’s center barrels through the state, the National Weather Service said.

Flash flood risk over next 3 days NOAA

Flash Flooding:

Flash flooding is possible across much of southeast New England late Thursday night into Friday due to heavy rainfall. The threat for flooding should be greatest across interior southern New England where the heaviest rain is expected to fall. Forecasters are warning of the potential for 3 to 6 inches of rain over a relatively short period of time. The majority of Elsa’s rain and wind will happen between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday.

Central and Northeastern parts of Massachusetts have the highest increased risk of flash flooding over the next three days. A flash flood watch was issued at 8 p.m. Thursday and will expire at 4 p.m. Friday.

The possible damage:

Forecasters warned that the storm could bring flooding, damaging winds, and a risk of isolated tornadoes.

The flooding could be life-threatening and create dangerous driving conditions, force evacuations, and close roads and bridges.

Forecasters also warned of the potential for wind damage to the South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands as gusts take down trees, damage roofing, and cause power outages.









