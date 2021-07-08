Mass. legislator pitches a pandemic remedy: an extra year of school

The abrupt shift to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic upended K-12 education across the country, particularly for individuals with developmental disabilities, and one state representative from Boston pitched a strategy Tuesday to repair some of the damage: allow any student who will soon graduate to stay in school for an additional year.

Legislation filed by Democrat Representative Edward Coppinger would allow any Massachusetts student who graduated in 2021 or is scheduled to graduate in 2022, their parent, or their guardian to “opt-in” to another year of education before they move on to the next step in life. It would also allow any student receiving special education services who turns 22 — the age at which they no longer qualify for transition services from public school districts — during the 2020-21 or 2021-22 academic years to stay in school until they turn 23.