Massachusetts and Purdue Pharma reach $4 billion settlement over company’s role in opioid crisis

The Sacklers, who control Purdue, must pay $4.325 billion over the next nine years, including $90 million to combat the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts.

The agreement requires Purdue to make public 30 million documents, bans the Sacklers from the opioid business, and mandates that Purdue be wound down or sold by 2024, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Thursday.

More than a dozen states including Massachusetts have reached a settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family that requires them to pay more than $4 billion for their role in the opioid crisis.

Healey, in 2018, sued Purdue and its executives for misleading physicians and patients about the risks of opioids in order to increase their profits. The lawsuit alleged that Purdue, the maker of OxyContin, contributed to the overdose-related deaths of more than 670 Massachusetts residents who were prescribed the company’s drugs since 2009.

Advertisement

“While I know this resolution does not bring back loved ones or undo the evil of what the Sacklers did, forcing them to turn over their secrets by providing all the documents, forcing them to repay billions, forcing the Sacklers out of the opioid business, and shutting down Purdue will help stop anything like this from ever happening again,” Healey said in a statement Thursday.

Governor Charlie Baker, who backed the attorney general’s litigation, said in the release: “The opioid crisis has caused immeasurable harm to families across Massachusetts and Purdue Pharma played a significant role in perpetuating that crisis, and I am grateful that this resolution holds Purdue and the Sackler family accountable.”

The settlement was filed in bankruptcy court late Wednesday and is subject to court approval.

Purdue sought bankruptcy protection in 2019 as a way to settle about 3,000 lawsuits it faced from state and local governments and other entities. They claimed the company’s continued marketing of its powerful prescription painkiller contributed to a crisis that has been linked to nearly 500,000 deaths in the US over the last two decades.

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report, which will be updated.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.