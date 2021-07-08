Mental health exam sought for Egyptian man accused of stabbing rabbi in Brighton

Noginski, a father of 12 children, has since been released from a Boston hospital and called his survival from the relentless attack miraculous. “If people want to see a miracle, they should look at me,” he told reporters in Hebrew Sunday.

Khaled A. Awad, who was found mentally incompetent in Florida where he faced criminal charges last year, is accused of attacking Rabbi Sholomo Noginski as he left the Shaloh House July 1.

The Egyptian national charged with stabbing a rabbi outside a Jewish day school in Brighton was being examined by a mental health clinician at Brighton Municipal Court Thursday at the request of his defense attorney.

In court Thursday, Stephen J. Weymouth, a veteran Dorchester defense attorney appointed to represent Awad, asked for the court clinician to examine his client to determine whether a more detailed mental health assessment be conducted at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Awad, 24, was arrested by Boston police with what officials have described as a gun and a knife following a brief standoff after he allegedly attacked Noginski and then chased him around Brighton Common and onto the grounds of the school.

Jewish community leaders have denounced the attack as yet another hate crime targeting them, and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins last week said Boston police civil rights detectives and prosecutors are investigating whether the attack by the 24-year-old was generated by anti-semitism or other forms of hate.

Rollins was in the Brighton courthouse Thursday but would not discuss the result of that investigation.

According to court records, Awad has been living on Leicester Street in a small brick apartment building which is a five-minute walk from the Shaloh House.

A man who identified himself as Awad’s roommate told the Globe last week that he rented a room in his apartment on the second floor to Awad “around four months ago.”

He said the last time he saw Awad was one day before the assault on Noginski.

Awad was a quiet, “normal guy,” he said, and he never noticed anything off about him, the roommate said. He said he was unaware of Awad’s mental health issues.

Awad has pleaded not guilty to seven charges and is currently being held without bail. His appearance in court Thursday was scheduled as a dangerousness hearing, but that has been put on hold pending the competency evaluation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this account.





