No longer bogged down, a Plymouth cranberry farm returns to nature

The milestone planting of a “last tree” took place at an event attended by program volunteers, allies, and local officials celebrating the culmination of a habitation restoration project that converted the former Tidmarsh Cranberry Farm to what is now the Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary.

Beaver Dam Brook and its tributaries will now run unobstructed by dams and culverts to the shoreline in the Manomet section of Plymouth. The stream may soon see the restoration of river herring and American eel, and “a potential for brook trout,” according to the sanctuary’s director, Lauren Kras.

Volunteers planted a winterberry holly tree last month at Mass Audubon’s Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary, the last of nearly 600 plantings in a four-year transformation that returns a longtime Plymouth cranberry farm back to its natural state.

Advertisement

At the June 24 celebration “two volunteers put our final tree in the ground. And then, the coolest thing,” Kras said, “everyone was given a seed confetti” consisting of a ball of earth loaded with seeds. “You throw it into the marsh. It has wildflower and other native plant seeds in it.”

The restored habitat features “wetlands and woodlands nourished by free-flowing streams, and the birds, fish and other wildlife that continue to return,” according to Mass Audubon.

In addition to removing all water-control structures obstructing the property’s watercourses, the effort encompassed planting hundreds of native trees and shrubs to help return the land from its industrial farming use to a natural state. Tree plantings included silver maple, box elder, swamp and black oak, and varieties of birch, cedar, and willow trees. Shrubs planted included speckled alder, service berry, sweet pepperbush, elderberry, highbush blueberry, and bayberry, and varieties of holly, dogwood, and choke cherry among others.

According to Kras, Mass Audubon’s entire 481-acre property, conjoined with a neighboring conservation property of 129 acres belonging to the town of Plymouth, means that more than 600 acres of preserved open space are now available for public enjoyment.

Advertisement

“The whole sanctuary is open to the public,” Kras said, “and we have three and a half miles of trails.”

The Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary offers a parking area at 60 Beaver Dam Road with a convenient trailhead and a large orientation panel.

The “last tree” benchmark marked the completion of a stepping away from commercial cranberry cultivation on the site that included “water control structures” such as dams, culverts and “perched culverts” (culverts laid on top and across from lower culverts). Those dams and culverts served the extensive water needs of an agricultural industry that was once a prominent part of the landscape and economy of Southeastern Massachusetts. At one time Tidmarsh Farm supplied 1 percent of industry leader Ocean Spray’s cranberry crop, Kras said.

The decline of profitability in the regional cranberry industry began more than a decade ago with the creation of new varieties of cranberry plants that could flourish in “upland” bogs and therefore no longer required the wet lowland acres of New England, Kras said. Extensive cranberry cultivation in states such as Wisconsin began to dominate the industry.

Given the declining value of their agricultural property, Tidmarsh Farm’s owners Evan Schulman and Glorianna Davenport decided to transfer the farm property to a land preservation organization for “rewilding.” The former owners continue to live near the property.

To restore the land to a natural state, Mass Audubon chose native wetland species that advance the goal of climate restoration by providing shade and helping to store carbon in the wetlands.

Advertisement

The land’s rewilding achieves significant environmental advantages. The strengthened wetlands will help protect against storm surge and provide shade to keep the water cool. Climate scientists point to the usefulness of natural wetlands in storing floodwater to tame storm surges. And cooler water is better for restoring fish to the streams as well.

“It’s not every day that you see something like that,” Kras said of the project’s environmental gains. “It’s truly inspirational to be part of and to do something about climate change – the number one issue that we face.”

The Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary offers public education programs as well, said Kras, who also serves as regional director for Mass Audubon’s Southeast sanctuaries.

“We have higher than usual demand for our programs,” she said. “A lot of people are hungry for ‘in person’ programs.”

For more information see the Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary website at www.massaudubon.org/tidmarsh.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.