Peabody Essex Museum to host vaccine clinic

The museum’s interim chief operating officer, Bob Monk, said he’s not expecting throngs to show up, but feels comforted knowing that even giving one person access to the vaccine would help in a small way combat the continued spread of the virus.

Starting Friday, the Salem museum will convert a gallery into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Like the Vax Express , which brings vaccines to MBTA commuter rail stations, and the clinics set up across the state in grocery stores such as Wegmans, the PEM site is another unlikely location aimed at increasing Massachusetts’ rate of vaccinations.

At the Peabody Essex Museum, one is invited to consider paintings by British artist Zarah Hussain or explore the Yin Yu Tang exhibit to gain a perspective on Chinese art, architecture, and culture.

“The way we’re looking at it at this point, if one person comes in and gets vaccinated and it prevents them from getting ill or passing along the virus to someone else, then it’ll be worth it,” Monk said Thursday.

The PEM’s vaccination clinic, a partnership with Curative, will take place Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. until Aug. 13. The museum is welcoming the public to preregister with Curative or walk in to receive either a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shot, free of charge.

As an added incentive, the museum is offering free admission for those who get vaccinated. Those who receive their shot at PEM will be also entered into the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway, with a chance to win a $1 million prize or a $300,000 scholarship grant.

The PEM closed its galleries in March 2020 but was able to reopen after just a few months. Monk said the museum is fortunate to have a big, open indoor space that makes social distancing easy and allowed the museum to remain open even during coronavirus surges in the fall and winter.

Massachusetts trails only Vermont among states with the highest vaccination rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 62 percent of Massachusetts’ population is fully inoculated.

