Police officer wounds person during confrontation in Roslindale, officials say

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated July 8, 2021, 37 minutes ago

A person was wounded during a police-involved shooting Thursday morning on Washington Street in Roslindale.

Boton police Sgt. Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said an officer wounded the suspect during a confrontation around 11:29 a.m. outside at 3859 Washington St.

He said the suspect’s injuries were not life threatening and the person was transported to a local hospital. Boyle said the officer was also injured during the encounter.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released. Mike Bello of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

