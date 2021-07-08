Police officer wounds person during confrontation in Roslindale, officials say

A person was wounded during a police-involved shooting Thursday morning on Washington Street in Roslindale.

Boton police Sgt. Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said an officer wounded the suspect during a confrontation around 11:29 a.m. outside at 3859 Washington St.

He said the suspect’s injuries were not life threatening and the person was transported to a local hospital. Boyle said the officer was also injured during the encounter.