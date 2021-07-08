Police officer wounds person during confrontation in Roslindale, officials say

A person was wounded during a police-involved shooting Thursday morning on Washington Street in Roslindale.
Boton police Sgt. Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said an officer wounded the suspect during a confrontation around 11:29 a.m. outside at 3859 Washington St.
He said the suspect’s injuries were not life threatening and the person was transported to a local hospital. Boyle said the officer was also injured during the encounter.
No other details have been released.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released. Mike Bello of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.